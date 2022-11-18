Movie review: The Menu

Amusing Amuse Bouche.

THE MENU

Orders up!

It's clear from the onset, when wealthy foodies get on a boat to dine on an island ... someone needs to call "White Lotus!" Better yet, "Knives Out," because the cutlery is sure to get a workout here! Ralph Fiennes plays the prestigious and prickly chef impeccably. Nicholas Hoult and the always-mesmerizing Anya Taylor-Joy lead the ensemble cast of those 'lucky' enough to land a reservation. As the courses are served, we come to find out that the chef has good reason for each of his guests to be there.

After the initial shock, the plot simmers rather than than boils at times, playing a little like a theatrical piece. But the ending is both creepy and clever. Bon Appetit!

(Searchlight Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 46 mins. In Theaters Only.)

SHE SAID

It's the investigative reporting that helped launch the "Me, Too" movement. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan team up to portray the real-life 'New York Times' reporters in "She Said," based on a best-selling book. The reporters pursued leads about movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's alleged dealings with women, and, in so doing, exposed the darkest secrets of Hollywood.

Both leads are very convincing, and they're working mothers, too. (That point driven a bit too hard.) Samantha Morton and Jennifer Ehle are especially effective as alleged victims who share their stories. Note: we never see Weinstein portrayed, just the emotional aftermath. This is yet another movie about the integrity of hard-working journalists. Better than "Bombshell." Not as good as "Spotlight."

(Universal Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 8 mins. In Theaters Only.)

SALVATORE: SHOEMAKER OF DREAMS

Shoe lovers, this one's for you: a documentary about couture cobbler, Salvatore Ferragamo! We learn how he came to make shoes and how he grew to be the shoemaker to the Hollywood stars. It's showing at Angelika Dallas and Plano, and here's a deal that you'd never get on his shoes: both venues are offering BOGO deals this opening week. The film is directed by Luca Guadagnino ("Call Me By Your Name"). He'll show his flair for cannibalism in next week's "Bones and All."

(Sony Pictures Classics. Rated PG. Running Time 2 hrs. In Theaters Only)

THE CHOSEN

Safe to say the made-in-North Texas Biblical series, "The Chosen," has a following! It depicts the life and times of Jesus and it's billed as the largest fan-supported entertainment project of all time, with more than 420 million views. So, producers are giving the Season Three premiere the big screen treatment, showing the first two episodes in movie theaters nationwide and around the world for a limited time.

(Angel Studios. Rated TV-PG. In Theaters Only now. Streaming soon.)

SPIRITED

"Spirited" is still showing in theaters, but you can now also stream it on Apple TV+. Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds team up for this new twist on "A Christmas Carol." Ferrell plays the ghost of Christmas Present. Reynolds, the guy in need of some Christmas spirit. And yes, there are song and dance numbers. I scratch my head as to why this only spent one week exclusively in theaters before streaming. With those stars, seems like a money-maker to me. What would Scrooge say!

(Apple TV+. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 7 mins. In Theaters and Now Streaming.)