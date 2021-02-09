Movie review: The Card Counter

Paul Schrader follows suit with another lonely male tale.

THE CARD COUNTER

Safe to say, writer/director Paul Schrader has a thing for loners (Robert DeNiro in "Taxi Driver" and Ethan Hawke in "First Reformed"). Now here comes Oscar Isaac as "The Card Counter." His character honed his skills while serving time for sins committed as an interrogator at Abu Ghraib prison. Now he travels around the country playing poker and blackjack because it's a good way to "pass the time." He checks in to cheap hotels and wraps the furniture in sheets. (That's not weird!) While competing, he crosses paths with his former military supervisor (Willem Dafoe) now lecturing on security. In the audience, a young man (Texan Tye Sheridan) whose dad also trained under Dafoe and committed suicide. He's seeking revenge, but our mysterious card counter suggests he travel with him instead. Also hanging out, Tiffany Haddish as a gambling agent and a romantic interest if she plays her cards right. (It's getting crowded for a guy who prefers to be alone!)

Schrader has created a fascinating lead character here. His every move is taut, tense and calculated. We look closely into his eyes a lot. Maybe we're trying to see into his soul. Props to Haddish for trying something new. I would have liked to see someone else get a shot at it and make her more interesting. Isaac, though, is "aces," and Schrader presenting a pivotal scene of the film entirely off camera with audio proves he's still got it.

(Focus Features. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 49 mins. In theaters only)

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

"Everybody's Talking About Jamie" is a feel-good musical based on the true story of a British teen who dreamed of becoming a drag queen. Newcomer Max Harwood plays the title role in what's more than your typical coming out story. Jamie knows exactly what who he is and what he wants. Still, he's dealing with a disapproving father. A supportive mother tries to cover for dad by making excuses for him missing milestone events, but Jamie also has a positive male role model in a legendary local drag queen played with flair by Oscar nominee Richard Grant. He also has a best friend in a bright and sweetly fierce female classmate (played by newcomer Lauren Patel).

The camera loves Harwood in his first ever film, and he shows nice emotional range. (He actually had a "heels coach" to be able to sashay around in six inch pumps.) The movie is directed by Jonathan Butterell, who also directed the hit London West End stage musical. The music is fun, performed in fantasy sequences, and the movie itself has a whole lot of heart and joy. You'll be one of those "everybodys" talking about it!

(Amazon Studios. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. Angelika Dallas exclusive starting Sept. 10. Streaming on Amazon Prime starting Sept. 17)

SMALL ENGINE REPAIR

On the opposite end of the spectrum is a movie steeped in toxic masculinity, "Small Engine Repair." John Pollano wrote the acclaimed 2011 play it's based on. Ten years later, it's made its way to the big screen, expanded from one act to feature length. Pollano plays the dad of a 17-year-old girl who's also adored by his best friends played by Jon Bernthal and Shea Whigham. When something traumatic happens to her, dad wants to get back at the young man responsible and tries to recruit his buddies to take part in his twisted, violent scheme.

This movie's set-up seems stretched to fill time. I can see how the stage play might have been more effective, but this version is in need of repair.

(Vertical Entertainment. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 43 mins. In theaters only)

WORTH

I wanted to mention "Worth" (came out on Sept. 3) since we've arrived at the tragic 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. You might remember the name Ken Feinberg. He was the lawyer who oversaw the victims' compensation fund for the families of 9/11. Michael Keaton plays him in a new movie now streaming. He learns his own valuable lessons in empathy as he explores how to measure the value of a life. It's more than numbers on a spread sheet. Stanley Tucci is featured as a widower who challenges Feinberg and the fund. "Worth" is not as emotionally wrenching as I thought it would be but still offers a great deal of insight.