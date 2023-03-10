Movie review: Scream VI

Will it slash to the top of the box office?

TEXAS, USA — SCREAM VI

The latest entry in the "Scream" franchise moves the action out of the small town of Woodsboro into New York City.

Jenna Ortega (all eyes on the popular 'Wednesday' star) now attends college in NYC, and her protective big sister, played by Melissa Barrera, followed her to the city.

Of course, 'Ghostface' can't be far behind!

Dermot Mulroney joins the cast playing a NYPD detective. Courteney Cox is back as intrepid reporter 'Gale Weathers,' but Neve Campbell chose not to return over a pay dispute.

Hayden Panettiere makes a not-so-surprise return. A survivor of the fourth film, she's now an FBI agent called in to help solve the Ghostface attacks. At one point, they uncover a pseudo Ghostface museum that someone has curated in a creepy fashion.

Face it, in the big city, the killer could be anyone, anywhere. And frankly, that makes it all the more frightening.

The same directors and writers return from the last movie, in which they vowed to keep the spirit of Wes Craven going. I don't know if it was the recent real-life Idaho college stabbings or just an effort in this film to satisfy desensitized audiences, but this one seems far more vicious, less 'meta' than the last one, of any of the prior 'Screams.'

I think it's time to retire the mask for good.

(Paramount Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 3 mins. In Theaters Only)

CHAMPIONS

Woody Harrelson reunites with his "Kingpin" director Peter Farrelly for "Champions" (based on a Spanish film). He plays a minor league basketball coach in Iowa.

A public shove of the head coach then a drunken crash into a squad car and, shocking, he loses his job. He's then court-ordered to coach a team of players with intellectual disabilities. I know what you're thinking: it sounds exploitive. But, trust me, it's not. You can tell the players love what they're doing, and Harrelson and Farrelly were respectful of the situation. The movie is both hilarious and heartfelt.

By the way, Cheech Marin runs the rec center. The only thing I could say is Kaitlin Olson as Harrelson's love interest, is a little self-aware of the camera.

Overall, it's a winner!

(Focus Features. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 3 mins. In Theaters Only)

65

Studios chose not to pre-screen this one. That's never a good sign.

"65" has some good bones. It's from the writers of "A Quiet Place" and stars a guy who knows his way around sci-fi: "Star Wars VII and VIII" star, Adam Driver. He crashes on an unknown planet only to realize it's Planet Earth, but it's 65 million years ago. That means dinosaurs! With him on his journey, the only other survivor, a young girl.

Check it out at your own risk.

(Sony Pictures Entertainment. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 33 mins. In Theaters Only)

SOUTHERN GOSPEL

I was offered the chance to see "Southern Gospel" but didn't get the time.

It's the true story of Samuel Allen, a rock star who gets a chance to redeem his past wrongs. The actor who plays him, Max Ehrich, tells christianpost.com, he actually got baptized in the set. Now that's 'immersive' acting!

(Bridgestone Multimedia. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 49 mins. In Theaters Only)