Movie review: Indiana Jones One Last Time

Still a whippersnapper, not a young one!

TEXAS, USA — INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

It's hard to think of an iconic movie character that's stood the test of time like Harrison Ford as "Indiana Jones" (OK, maybe Harrison Ford as 'Han Solo').

Cue that John Williams theme music, crack that whip, sport that fedora, and Indy, you've got me again!

Ford decided to return for a fifth and final ride to own his aging character, so it's ironic he spends the first 20 minutes under the guise of age-altering tricks that make him look a generation younger. The look serves the story, though, as he's back in Nazi Germany, along with his partner in crime played by Toby Jones, trying to snatch an artifact from among Hitler's plunder.

It turns out to be a fake, but he comes across half of the 'Dial of Destiny,' a mystical time device that dates back to Archimedes.

And it's a popular relic.

Nazi Mads Mikkelson wants it (perfect as always). So does Phobe Waller-Bridge as Indy's goddaughter.

Fast forward to the late 1960s, and Dr. Jones is coaxed out of retirement to seek the other half of the dial. But can he beat his competitors to find it?

This is the first "Indiana Jones" movie not directed by Stephen Spielberg. It's in the steady hands of James Mangold ("Walk the Line," "Logan"), but it lacks the 'wink' of the first three films (we won't speak of the fourth). Waller-Bridge is such a fresh add, she accentuates Indy's stodginess, but again, that's part of his character. There's so much action/chase involved, I thought he might run into Tom Cruise on a train! The adventure gets a bit preposterous, then, wouldn't you know, the ending melts us with sweet nostalgia.

So, what is the film's "destiny?"

With a massive budget of nearly $300 million, it's going to take a lot of fans in seats to rake in a profit. I encourage you to be one of them. Indy may no longer be a young whippersnapper, but it feels good to keep company with him one last time.

(Walt Disney Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 34 mins. In Theaters Only)