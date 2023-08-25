Movie review: The dog days of summer at the movies

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of a British gamer who entered a contest and won the chance to actually compete on the track as part of the Nissan race team.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — GRAN TURISMO

Fans of Formula One and Playstation, "Gran Turismo" is tailor-made for you.

It's based on the true story of a British gamer who entered a contest and won the chance to actually compete on the track as part of the Nissan race team. Archie Madekwe plays Jann Mardenborough, the young man with the skills, Orlando Bloom, the Nissan marketer who dreamed up concept. But David Harbour is the best off the bunch as the trainer whose own dreams of a racing title were cut short. There's the requisite disapproving father (Djimon Hounsou) and a doting mom (former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner). They also throw in a girlfriend, who's, frankly, unnecessary.

The Neill Blomkamp-directed movie features a lot of racing with the real Mardenborough doing the stunt driving. Frankly, it's a little too much, but they're clearly aiming to please their target audience here. This is an okay movie for the dog days of Summer.

"Rush," the Chris from a few years ago, starring Chris Hemsworth, is much better.

(Sony Pictures Entertainment. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 15 mins. In Theaters Only.)

GOLDA

Oscar winner Helen Mirren most recently narrated "Barbie." Now, she's back in front of the camera portraying iconic Prime Minister Golda Meir in "Golda."

The film captures the behind-the-scenes tensions of the 1973 Yom Kippur war when an Arab coalition launched a surprise attack on Israel. The story wisely hones in on this defining moment for Meir and offers new insight in her role in the war room while fighting her own personal cancer battle.

Israeli-born director Guy Nattiv (also an Oscar winner) says he's received no backlash for casting a non-Jewish actor in the lead, at the suggestion of Meir's own grandson. In fact, he says audiences in Jerusalem embrace her (Speaking of casting, Liev Schreiber is a welcome addition as Secretary of State Henry Kissinger).

Mirren, as you might imagine, is heaped in prosthetics. I'm surprised the cigarettes she chain-smoked to be in character, didn't melt her face! "Golda" is a decent film but not a standout.

(Bleecker Street. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 40 mins. In Theaters Only.)

THE HILL

"The Hill" is a true Texas story about a baseball player who defies the odds.

Young Rickey Hill overcomes a physical disability (presumed to be polio, as he wears braces on his legs) to become a fantastic hitter. At first, it's with a stick and a rock, later with real equipment in high school. He ends up taking his talents all the way to the pros.

Who discovers him? The same scout who spotted some guy named Nolan Ryan! (Scott Glenn plays the scout in a nice turn.)

Playing Hill's dad, Dennis Quaid. Imagine, Quaid in a baseball movie! This time he's a stern preacher who discourages his son from pursuing his dreams. Of course, there's a hometown honey storyline, as well.

"The Hill" is co-written by Angelo Pizzo, who wrote two of the most inspiration sports movies ever, "Hoosiers" and "Rudy."

You can't help but be inspired by this film, but it's not in their league.

(Briarcliff Entertainment. Rated PG. Running Time 2 hrs. 6 mins. In Theaters Only.)

RETRIBUTION

Liam Neeson stars in yet another high-stakes action thriller which the studio did not screen in advance for the press. In "Retribution," he's driving his kids to school when he's informed that there's a bomb under his seat. ("Speed" anyone?) If a family member gets out, the car explodes. I'm assuming Neeson's line of work is not stay-at-home dad.

Who's behind the threat? (who knows) Will he and his kiddos get out safely? (almost certainly) Do I want to spend 15 bucks to find out? (probably not)

(Lionsgate. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 30 mins. In Theaters Only.)