Movie review: Fast X

Revved up and ridiculous.

TEXAS, USA — FAST X

Oh, Vin, how far we've fallen.

Remember the original: "The Fast and the Furious?" Vin Diesel had a fast hit on his hands as a street racer devoted to his family. An L.A. cop played by the late Paul Walker infiltrates and later partners up.

Over the years, the racing has revved up, the family has grown, and in "Fast X," we meet a new villain.

This time, it's Jason Momoa as 'Dante,' who has a decade-old score to settle with Diesel's 'Dom.' Momoa plays him with a cheeky style that's funny at first, then gets annoying.

Dom's crew is trapped in a setup in Rome. Can they prevent 'Dante' from blowing up the Vatican? It's just one of the global face-offs. Also new to the franchise: Brie Larson as the daughter of 'Mister Nobody.' Charlize Theron returns.

In fact, this is so overrun with stars and so filled with stunts, crashes and explosions ... none of which is in the realm of believability.

Is it entertaining? Of course. But it's also gotten ridiculous.

This one ends on such a cliffhanger, it would be a disservice to fans not to finish the story. But more and more, it's a disservice to continue it, too. We're told there's one more film to the franchise.

Go back to your roots, Vin, and you might get more mileage out of it.

(Universal Pictures. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 21 mins. In Theaters Only)

MASTER GARDENER

Paul Schrader is the writer of classics like "Taxi Driver," "Raging Bull" and "American Gigolo."

Recently, he wrote and directed Oscar Isaac in "The Card Counter" and Ethan Hawke in "First Reformed." He's a proven master at creating male-centric, character-driven films.

That's why I'm scratching my head over "Master Gardener." Casting? Check. The talented Joel Edgerton. He plays the head gardener at an estate owned by Sigourney Weaver. She calls him 'Sweet Pea,' which suggests a romantic history. Weaver welcomes her grandniece to stay.

Edgerton's 'Narvel' steps in to protect her from drug dealers, and they fall for each other. Along the way, we learn he's actually in witness protection and has body tattoos that more than suggest a white supremacist past.

I make this all sound far more interesting than it is. The film is incredibly slow paced (did I mention Narvel writes a life journal using horticultural metaphors?). It lacks any dynamic until the end when it's too late. Disappointing.

(Magnolia Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 51 mins. In Theaters Only)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP

Thirty years after Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson mixed it up on the court in "White Men Can't Jump," there's a remake of the Ron Shelton cult classic.

This version stars Sinqua Walls and rapper Jack Harlow, who is making his acting debut. Harlow has the height, charm and skills to be convincing as the two team up to hustle money in a basketball tournament. But there's nothing remarkable here from director Calmatic who just remade another 90s movie "House Party."

Expect 'coarse' language and a waste of the popular rapper's currency. I didn't even make it to the end.

(Hulu. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 41 mins. Streaming Only)

THE GEOGRAPHY OF BLISS

"The Office's" 'Dwight Schrute' is our travel guide to explore the happiest (and unhappiest) places on earth in this docuseries based on a best-selling book.

Actor Rainn Wilson suffers from an anxiety disorder that causes chronic dissatisfaction in life, so he sets out to explore what makes others so blissful, even in seemingly miserable places like Iceland.

Wilson is a great storyteller, so relatable. I breezed through two episodes and look forward to the rest. Sharing his takeaways can only enrich us all.

(Peacock. Not Rated. 5 episodes. Streaming Only)