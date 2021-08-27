Movie review: Is 'Candyman' a cut above the cult classic?

The film is brought to life by talented young director Nia DaCosta and co-writer and producer Jordan Peele.

Sammy Davis Jr.'s classic song eerily laid over the opening of "Candyman" is a prelude into how brilliantly audacious this film is. They're calling it a spiritual sequel to the 1992 original.

Co-writer and producer Jordan Peele was obsessed with the story as a kid, and now he puts his own spin on it. So, let's get into it without giving too much away!

An artist named Anthony lives with his girlfriend in a gentrified section of Chicago. Modern condos now rise from where the projects once stood, specifically the Cabrini Green projects where the urban legend "Candyman" originated. Searching for inspiration, Anthony discovers the backstory, unaware of the strong connection to his own past. (The movie's nods to the original are very clever.)

You've all heard, maybe even dared to do it: say "Candyman" five times into a mirror, and you'll summon him and his slashing hook for a hand. Anthony does it and even creates an art project called "Say My Name." The gallery soon becomes the scene of a double murder.

"Candyman" has returned!

First of all, filmmaking has come a long way in 30 years. This cast is almost entirely Black (not just Black victims like in 1992). It's led by Yahya Adbul-Mateen II as Anthony. You might know him from his Emmy-nominated work in "Watchmen," but his talent is really showcased here. (It's no wonder The Hollywood Reporter has him topping the new A-List.)

If you're looking for those jump-in-your-seat moments, you'll get them, but you'll also be challenged to think more deeply. That's what Peele's projects do. With "Get Out" followed by "Us," he's become a modern master of horror. He enlists the talented young director Nia DaCosta to embellish his vision, and her work is fresh and provocative.

As Anthony's own sanity unravels, the movie becomes an allegory for racial injustice in America. The message sneaks up like the killer, or as Adbul-Mateen told me, "like kale in chocolate."

Between "Say My Name" and all the swarming bees (part of the legend), there might be a sly wink to Beyoncé, but that trivializes an excellent film. I encourage you to see "Candyman." If you're not a horror fan, it might convert you.

Even the gore is artistic! It's one of the best films so far this year.