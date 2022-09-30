Movie review: Bros

Bromance with big laughs.

BROS

What happens when you take the concept of a classic rom-com, but a guy falls in love ... with a guy?!

When Judd Apatow produces, the director of "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" directs, and outspoken comedian Billy Eichner co-writes ... you get "Bros." Eichner plays successful podcaster, 'Bobby,' who's trying to fund an LGBTQ+ museum in New York. He's confident in his work, but a little body insecure. He meets Aaron at a club. He's physically-gifted (Bobby refers to him as 'Gay Tom Brady') but professionally-unfulfilled.

Opposites attract. Check. But both have commitment issues.

Canadian actor Luke Macfarlane plays Aaron. Many a woman has fallen in love with him in Hallmark movies. (They spoof the genre in the film, calling them 'Hallheart' movies. Believe it or not, that was in the screenplay before Macfarlane was even on board!)

He's happy to say that fan base is incredibly supportive as he reveals his true self. Both he and Eichner are openly gay.

In fact, "Bros" is making history as the first gay rom-com ever made by a major studio and the first in which all major roles are played by openly LGBTQ actors. Perfect casting. Hilarious screenplay. As Eichner explains, for gay or straight audiences alike, they just wanted to be authentic. What they ended up achieving is one of the funniest movies in years. More please!

(Universal Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 55 mins. In Theaters Only)

SMILE

Stephen King had his creepy clown in the horror film "It," now we have "Smile." Neither one is a laughing matter!

Sosie Bacon, the daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, has her first leading role in a movie. She plays a clinical psychiatrist who loses her mind, so you know there are some issues working!

The movie opens with the scene you've seen in trailers. Doctor Cotter is consulting with a young woman who says she keeps seeing a smiling face. All of a sudden, the patient is wearing that smile herself. (I won't say how that comes about.) She then starts haunting the doctor who we learn had witnessed a horrific event of her own as a girl, involving her mother. If she's going to solve the mania that's building around her, she must confront her own past trauma.

"Smile" is the feature film debut of Parker Finn. The movie is based on his own short film. He provides sufficient scares, but horror movies work best when there well-paced, and the middle of this one drags. Cutting about 20 minutes would have made it more effective.

As for Bacon, she holds her own. I look forward to seeing more of her, as long as she wipes that smile off her face!

(Paramount Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 55 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE GOOD HOUSE

Sigourney Weaver has four movies coming out before the end of the year! She starts out on the smaller side playing 'Hildy Good' in "The Good House," based on a popular novel. She's a small town New England realtor who, by the way, is a descendant of a Salem witch and faces her own demons as an alcoholic in denial. Co-starring as her high school flame, rekindled, is Kevin Kline, the local handyman. They previously starred together in the White House comedy, "Dave" and the searing family drama, "The Ice Storm," both in the '90s. As you might expect, she says it's like slipping back into an old pair of shoes. Their chemistry is terrific.

As for Weaver, it's one thing to play a sloppy drunk, it's far more complicated to play an alcoholic trying to hide her dependence. She says her performance was personal, based on some alcoholic family members. Hildy breaks the fourth wall from time to time. At first, it's a bit disarming as she talks to the audience, then I realized how effective it is. As Hildy invites you into her world, you're aware what a great friend she'd make. Ditto for Weaver.

(Lionsgate. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 54 mins. In Theaters Only)

MOONAGE DAYDREAM

If you're a David Bowie fan, you'll want to see "Moonage Daydream."

Director Brett Morgan pulls together the late artist's creative journey. Through never-before-seen footage, performance and interviews, Bowie tells that story himself.

This is the first film to be sanctioned by Bowie's estate, and it's pretty remarkable and incredibly visual. The filmmaker doesn't like calling it a documentary but rather an experience. I would agree. Bowie has always fascinated me. I knew some of the music, as we all do. What I didn't know was the icon's interesting and very positive life philosophies. I left feeling inspired.

(Neon. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 15 mins. In Theaters Only)