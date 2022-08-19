Movie review: Beast

Not a "mane" attraction.

BEAST

"Beast" reminds me of one of those laughable slasher movies. You know the ones where the kids run up the stairs or down to the basement and you're either laughing or shouting at the screen ... "don't do it!"

In this movie, the nemesis is not a serial killer but a giant lion that's gone rogue. But let's set it up better. The glorious Idris Elba plays a father who takes his two daughters to South Africa to trace the life of their late mother. His buddy (Sharlto Copley) runs a nature preserve. While touring, there's evidence something's wrong. A village is wiped out. Turns out we can blame that lion. Poachers have killed its pride, now it's out for revenge. And right now, it's focused on daddy and the girls.

There is entertainment value here, and if I were to bet on anyone to outwit the king of the jungle, it would be Elba! But if you want to see a much finer Idris "Beast" movie, check out his 2015's "Beast of No Nation." This one is not a "mane" attraction.

(Universal Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 33 mins. In Theaters Only)

FALL

Another movie that will have you screaming at the screen is "Fall."

Two young women try to overcome their fear of heights after one loses her husband in a climbing accident they both witness.

The solution? Climb a 2,000-foot high radio tower in the middle of nowhere. Bad idea! The ladder creaks, the screws pop out, vultures are flying overhead ... you name it!

Before and after they become trapped at the top, they try every daring move on the books. (In fact, one of them is a would-be social influencer who delights in posting dares.) Of course, almost everything that can go wrong, does. Hats off to co-stars Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner for their skill and stamina. And I don't know how director Scott Mann and his cinematographer pulled this off. But it is terrifying, preposterous and fun at the same time. You can't help but root for these two!

(Lionsgate. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 47 mins. In Theaters Only)