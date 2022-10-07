Movie review: Amsterdam

Skip this destination.

AMSTERDAM

Amsterdam is known for its quaint canals and its red light district. It won't be known for this movie.

The often-brilliant David O. Russell returns with his first movie since 2015's "Joy" (partially-set in Dallas). And he gathers a who's who of Hollywood to get it done.

Christian Bale leads the ensemble cast that also includes Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Chris Rock ... even Taylor Swift (though she makes a pretty swift exit).

Bale and Washington play two veterans badly-injured in the World War I. Bale becomes a doctor who treats other disfigured vets, Washington, a lawyer.

They and their former nurse/avant-garde artist (Margot Robbie) spent a care-free time in Amsterdam right after the war (thus, the title).

Later in New York, the two buddies wind up murder suspects and work to clear their names. While that's going on, a fascist conspiracy is bubbling up to overthrow the government.

DeNiro is involved in that story line. In fact, when Russell says at the beginning of the movie, "a lot of this actually happened," that one part that sort of did.

Is "Amsterdam" historical fiction? Is it satire? Is it a screwball comedy? Call it confusing ... call it a cacophony ... or just call it what it is ... a mess!

Sometimes these multi-star movies work. It's usually an Agatha Christie mystery on a train or a boat.

(20th Century Studios. Rated R. Running Time 2 hrs. 14 mins. In Theaters Only.)

LYLE, LYLE CROCODILE

A popular children's book comes to life on the big screen.

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" is a nicely-done musical comedy for the family. A boy discovers Lyle propped up in the attic of the house that he and his parents move into.

It turns out an amateur magician lived there before and left poor Lyle behind. Pop star Shawn Mendes makes his feature film debut ... voicing the crooning croc. Constance Wu plays the mom who's the first parent to befriend her son's new pet. Dad takes a little longer to warm up. He's played by Dallas actor Scoot McNairy. Oscar-winner Javier Bardem is the magician who coaxes the talent out of Lyle.

There's nothing Bardem cannot do, by the way, and here that even means singing and dancing. Love that guy! Mendes is the perfect fit for Lyle. He sings songs by the same team that brought us "La La Land," "Dear Evan Hansen" and "The Greatest Showman."

Yeah, you'll be singing one in particular as you leave the theater. After while, crocodile!

(Sony Pictures. Rated PG. Running Time 1 hr. 46 mins. In Theaters Only.)