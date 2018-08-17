Crazy Rich Asians

A New York woman travels with her boyfriend to a wedding in his homeland of Singapore, not knowing he's incredibly wealthy. One problem, his mother is not having her. Constance Wu, from ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat" stars with the handsome Henry Golding. This is based on the international best-seller and famously features the first all-Asian cast since "Joy Luck Club" 25 years ago. Wu is a breath of fresh air. I hope this opens a lot of doors for her. Ken Joeng is hilarious and underutilized, while we get plenty of Awkwafina as Wu's college best friend. A secondary plot is a real downer, so is Grandma. And two hours long is a bit long. The Singapore Visitors Bureau, though, should be very grateful.

Warner Bros. - Rated PG-13

Mile 22

"Mile 22" is Mark Wahlberg's fourth collaboration with director Peter Berg and their first not based on a real-life tragedy. His hyperactive character heads an elite CIA team overseas. They're charged with delivering a foreign intelligence asset. The distance from point A to point B is 22 miles. It features non-stop action and quick edits, but the ultra-violent combat scenes might make you queasy, especially ones involving martial artist Iko Uwais. Nice job, though, featuring two women in action with the guys: former UCF Champion Ronda Rousey and "The Walking Dead" star Lauren Cohan. A twist at the end leaves the door open to a sequel. Wahlberg is hoping for a Bourne-like franchise. I'm not sure this is a strong enough start.

STX Entertainment - Rated R

Alpha

Did you ever wonder how the saying 'man's best friend' got its start? In "Alpha," a prehistoric teen, left for dead, must learn how to survive and find his way home. He trains a wolf to become his companion. Be prepared for caveman language throughout, with English subtitles. After a slow start, it picks up when the wolf-dog enters the picture. It features beautiful cinematography but plays like an old Disney adventure movie.

Columbia Pictures - PG-13

Puzzle

'Missed this one last week, so I'll include it now. In "Puzzle," Kelly McDonald stars as a repressed mother who discovers an uncanny talent for assembling jigsaw puzzles. She finds an exotic puzzle partner in the big city, and suddenly her heart soars. Nice to see McDonald in a starring role. Sweet but ultimately forgettable.

Sony Pictures Classics - Rated R

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

I haven't screened this one, but I'll tell you what I know. Chloe Grace Moretz stars as a gay teen in the 1990s. Her guardians force her to attend a Christian conversion camp. The film won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize at Sundance.

FilmRise - NR

