Smart money, going Rogue and your typical horror flick: Reviews for latest movies to hit streaming services, theaters

DALLAS — The Creator

John David Washington has been in enough movies by now, we can stop calling him Denzel's son. His new sci-fi film, "The Creator," is set 50 years into the future. A hostile A.I. force has hit Los Angeles with a nuclear bomb and now has an even greater super weapon in its arsenal.

Washington plays a special force ops guy who's charged with destroying it before it destroys all of humanity. So, what is this super weapon? It might come as a surprise. And what's with Washington's A.I. specialist wife (Gemma Chan)?

Director Gareth Edwards also directed "Rogue One - A Star Wars Story," and this has a bit of a "Star Wars" feel ('Rogue One' writer Chris Weitz is the co-writer. ). In fact, you might say Washington goes rogue himself! It starts out pure action, visual effects stunning throughout, and it becomes more emotionally engaging by the end, having to do with a wise child Washington becomes attached to.

I was iffy at first, but if you see this film through, you'll be rewarded.

(20th Century Studios. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 13 mins. In Theaters Only)

Dumb Money

"Dumb Money" will have you cheering for the little people and laughing at the rich ones.

Based on a true story, a guy named Keith Gill (played by Paul Dano) wears a red bandana and calls himself "Roaring Kitty." He hangs out in his basement back in the COVID days of January 2021 and talks stocks on YouTube. And he likes GameStop, as in the Grapevine-based seller of gaming merch. While little people coached by Gill (including two UT co-eds), are buying up the stock and making money, rich people played by Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman and Vincent D'Onofrio are losing their shirts short-selling.

Thus, the 'short squeeze.' Who's dumb now?

If you saw Adam McKay's "The Big Short" in 2015, you have some idea how this all works, but this film is a different animal. Director Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Pam and Tommy") keeps it hopping, and Dano is having a circus. (So are and Pete Davidson and Anthony Ramos in small roles) If, like me, you don't understand all the Wall Street mechanics, you probably won't come away more enlightened, but you will be entertained.

(Columbia Pictures. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 45 mins. In Theaters Only)

Expend4bles

The tagline on this one reads: "Old Blood Meets New Blood." That's what we get when they trot out Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Ludgren, and it has nothing to do with "Rocky!"

To be fair, the pair has been in all four of these movies now. Add some new action guys like 50 Cent and some I've never heard of, and you get the fourth installment of a franchise that likely has no business hanging around. I wouldn't know, because the studio did not screen it in advance for the media. They're asking for it, though, with a title like "Expendables."

(Lionsgate. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 43 mins. In Theaters Only)

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Those cute, animated puppies are back for their second time on the big screen.

In "The Mighty Movie," a meteor crashes into Adventure City, and the crystals within give each of the first responder pups a distinctive superpower. Well, one gets left out. Off they go try to stop mad scientist, 'Victoria Vance,' before she can channel even more meteors to wipe out the city or beyond.

These are darling movies for families with young kids, though they could have trimmed the runtime a bit. The little ones were starting to get restless.

(Paramount Pictures. Rated PG. Running Time 1 hr. 32 mins. In Theaters Only)

Gold Run

I put my money on this one. Norwegians? Nazis? What? I'd never heard of this part of World War II history, but the film is well worth the watch.

It's based on the true story of an unlikely group of Norwegians pressed into service to move 50 tons of gold (the country's reserve) out of Oslo before the Nazis can plunder it. Leading the way, 'not the bravest of men,' Parliament Secretary Fredrik Haslund. Joining him: his sister, a famous poet and some bank staff and truck drivers. A British boat awaits them. Will they make it, or will German aircraft catch them on the run?

This is a suspenseful, well-made film about true patriots. From Norway with subtitles. It'll probably be Americanized soon. See the real deal.

(Viaplay. Not Rated. Running Time 1 hr. 57 mins. In Theaters Only)

It Lives Inside

It's that time of year when horror films trickle out.

"It Lives Inside" was the winner of the 'Midnighters Audience Award' at SXSW and is the feature debut of its writer/director Bishal Dutta. She draws on her own heritage for the story of a mythological Hindi demon that feasts on bad energy (I'm not making this up).

The victim/heroine, like most horror films, is a teenaged girl ('Sam'). This one is Indian-American. Her former best friend is acting beyond weird. When she asks for help, Sam unwittingly releases the demon the other girl's been carrying around in a mason jar (I'm not making this up). Now, it's on her to recapture the evil spirit before it's too late.

Honestly, this isn't much different from every other movie in this genre. The only thing that sets it apart is the Hindi inspiration.

(Neon. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 37 mins. In Theaters Only)

Flora and Son

I'll declare it here: the movie "Once" had a profound effect on me and will forever remain one of my favorite films. So, I look forward to any movies with music that writer/director John Carney gifts us with.

The latest, "Flora and Son" features a single mom and two relationships: one with her estranged teen son, the other with an online guitar instructor (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) she hires. Eva Hewson ("Bad Sisters") plays the Irish mom with such sass, yet vulnerability, she's perfect.

This is a charming film about songwriting and singing as a love language. Not on par with "Once," but a little treasure, nonetheless.

(Apple TV+. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 37 mins. Angelika Dallas and Streaming)

Invisible Beauty

I'm glad I got to learn about Bethann Hardison in this documentary -- a bright, beautiful woman who blazed trails for Blacks in the modeling industry. The tagline says it best: 'She changed the way fashion looks.'

In "Invisible Beauty," we learn about her own career breakthrough and how she became an activist. You'll also hear from the likes of Naomi Campell, Tyson Beckford and Zendaya on what Hardison means to them... and does this woman ever have a sense of humor!

(Magnolia Pictures. NR. Running Time 1 hr. 55 mins. In Theaters Only)

Stop Making Sense - 40 Years

Not only is "Stop Making Sense" considered the best concert movie ever, it holds up after 40 years!

Jonathan Demme's newly-restored standout beautifully captures the energy of Talking Heads as filmed at Hollywood's Pantages Theater. Frontman David Bryne stepping out solo with his tape player... gradually joined by his joyful band. And, oh, that supersized suit! Artistry at its height is 'Burning Down the House!'

(A24. Rated PG. Running Time 1 hr. 28 mins. In Theaters Only)

The Exorcist - 50 Years

Why stop at 40 years! "The Exorcist" is marking its 50th anniversary with the release of an extended director's cut and a tribute to late William Friedkin.

The screenings are on Sunday, Oct. 1 and Wednesday, Oct. 4th. I have mixed feelings about this franchise, which I'll talk about when the latest sequel comes out next Friday.