Cyrano: A new twist on classic love story

Unrequited love. It's a tough one to embrace, especially if you're Cyrano De Bergerac - gifted with the talent to write love letters, but not necessarily the romantic looks to go along.

The classic love story has come to life on the big screen by actors from Jose Ferrer in the '50s to Steve Martin's comic take, "Roxanne," in the '80s. Now, a new version is in theaters with Peter Dinklage in the title role. Usually depicted with a long nose, this version's Cyrano is of diminutive stature.

Dinklage's wife wrote the interpretation for the stage, starring her husband. Director Joe Wright ("Atonement," "The Darkest Hour") saw it, co-starring his girlfriend Haley Bennett. She reprises her role, too, and we are gifted with the results. Kelvin Harrison, Junior rounds out the lovers' triangle, as the dashing soldier who can't properly express his feelings to the infatuated Roxanne. So, he leans on his friend.

"Cyrano" was shot in Sicily during the pandemic. There is a stark yet lavish look to the whole thing, set in the 17th century. They all sing, too, with a kind of minstrel-sounding music by Bryce and Aaron Dessner of the Grammy-winning band "The National," and there are some big-scale dance numbers.

I really liked this film. Dinklage shows new range. Bennett is a breath of fresh air with a lovely voice to match. It's only nominated for one Oscar, for costumes, but then it can be tough to predict the Academy... kinda' like Roxanne, who couldn't figure out her one true love was under her nose all along.

(MGM. Rated PG-13. Running Time 2 hrs. 4 mins. In Theaters Only.)

Studio 666

I only got to see the first 40 minutes of this, but it was enough to tell, if you're a Foo Fighters fan, you'll get a big kick out of it.

The legendary band stars as themselves. They've rented a mansion in Encino hoping to get some new inspiration for a long-awaited tenth album. The house turns out to be haunted with a grisly rock history. Lead Dave Grohl soon becomes possessed by a demon, and we see a bunch of kills, one more gory than the next.

You can tell Grohl really had fun with this, in fact they all seemed to. The heavy metal music was a departure from their trademark rock, but it fits. There are cameos from Whitney Cummings and Will Forte, but Lionel Richie steals the show, with a line he improvised.

(Open Road Films. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 46 mins.)

A Madea Homecoming

Never say never with Tyler Perry.

We thought he was retiring his hilarious character "Madea" with 2019's "Family Funeral" and his live stage tour. But when racial unrest and political discord was followed by the pandemic, he knew the world needed an extra dose. So here he/she goes again... and for the first time, directly to Netflix.

I have not seen "Homecoming." It centers around the family coming together for Madea's great-grandson's college graduation. (Of course, that means Perry's other characters, too.) Also added into the mix, Irish comic Brendan O'Carroll and his character from the popular sit-com, "Mrs. Brown's Boys."

I'm always ready for a good Madea giggle. So, I'll be checking this out. "Hallelujer!"