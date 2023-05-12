Movie review: Book Club: The Next Chapter

Not exactly a page-turner.

TEXAS, USA — BOOK CLUB: THE NEXT CHAPTER

This is a welcome sequel to the 2018 film about female friendship.

Jane Fonda's character is getting married for the first time (to Don Johnson). Best friends played by Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen take her to Italy for a Bachelorette party, and everyone gets a romantic reawakening. These ladies are friends off-screen, too, and their fondness for one other shows.

But like "80 for Brady" earlier this year, just because the cast is older doesn't mean the jokes can't be sharp. Even a lovely moment here or there cannot overcome the corny writing. Released for Mother's Day weekend, it could be a fun ladies' day out.

Enjoy the scenery and set your expectations low.

(Focus Features. Rated PG-13. Running Time 1 hr. 47 mins. In Theaters Only)

THE MOTHER

Jennifer Lopez has a new action movie called "The Mother" - not exactly your conventional Mother's Day film! She plays a military veteran/trained assassin hired by arms dealers (Joseph Fiennes and Gael Garcia Bernal). Pregnant, she turned informant. Now they've tracked her down, so she's forced to give up her baby. Years later, her adopted daughter is kidnapped in retaliation, so she comes out of hiding to protect the girl. Add a bunch of wilderness stuff in the snow and J-Lo staring down a wild wolf, and you get the picture. This is a decent vehicle for Lopez. She's equipped for the action and makes the movie more watchable than it should be. She's in competition with her husband to get eyes on their new films (oddly, both about daughters). I give a slight edge to her, but that's not saying a great deal.

(NETFLIX. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr 55 mins. Streaming Only)

HYPNOTIC

This is such a difficult movie to describe, but I'll give it a go.

Ben Affleck stars as a detective whose young daughter disappeared before his eyes. He searches for her as he tries to solve a series of bank robberies. Both lead him to a reality-bending world around him in which behavior conforms to certain constructs.

Alice Braga co-stars as a psychic who plays a bigger part in his life than he realizes.

"Hypnotic" was filmed in Austin by Texas director Robert Rodriguez, who also co-wrote the screenplay. He was inspired by Hitchcock's "Vertigo."

I'd call it high concept with a disappointing outcome.

(Ketchup Entertainment. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 32 mins. In Theaters Only)

STILL: A MICHAEL J. FOX MOVIE

This is a really effective documentary by Oscar winner Davis Guggenheim. He casually interviews the actor and cleverly incorporates archival footage from his career as it relates to the topic they're discussing.

We go from Fox's childhood in Canada to his bleak early days in Hollywood to his breakthrough role on TV's "Family Ties."

The overreaching topic, of course, is his devastating diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease at age 29 and how he tried to hide it until he couldn't anymore. The title refers to his inability to stay still as a kid and into young adulthood. Now he couldn't if he wanted to.

Great warmth, humor and love of family.

(Apple TV+. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 35 mins. Streaming Only)

CITY ON FIRE

Also streaming, a drama from the executive producers of "The O.C." and "Gossip Girl."

"City on Fire" is based on a best-seller set in New York in the 70s. But they've moved it to post 9/11.

The ensemble cast is led by Chase Sui Wonders as 'Samantha' or 'Sam' and Wyatt Oleff as 'Charlie.' They knew each other in high school, reunite at a record store in the city and just fit into each other's lives. That is, until Sam is found shot in Central Park, and Charlie becomes a prime suspect.

I saw two episodes and need more to form an opinion, but I'm intrigued enough to watch further.

(Apple TV+. TV-MA. Series. Streaming Only)