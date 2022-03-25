Oscars preview: How to watch, and our picks for the top awards

There really is no such thing as a guarantee when it comes to the Oscars, but the supporting acting categories are as close as they come this year.

DALLAS — The 94th Academy Awards are almost here! Watch the Oscars on WFAA at 7 p.m. on Sunday

Here's our preview of the top awards:

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

There really is no such thing as a guarantee when it comes to the Oscars, but the supporting acting categories are as close as they come this year. With Supporting Actress, the three best performances weren't even nominated. That's Catriona Balfe in "Belfast," Ann Dowd in "Mass" and Cate Blanchett in "Nightmare Alley." Given the nominees, Ariana DeBose is a great choice. Her versatility as the fiery Anita in the reimagining of "West Side Story" is award-worthy, not to mention her terrific dancing. She's also been very public with her pride as an Afro-Latina and identifying as queer. So, she ticks the box for diversity.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ditto for representation for Troy Kotsur, for Supporting Actor in "CODA." He plays the deaf father of a teenaged girl who hears. She's crucial to his fishing business, so when she wants to go away to college and pursue her love of music, it tears the family apart. Along with DeBose, Kotsur has run the table on awards coming into the Oscars. And, like her, there's no reason to change course now. He beautifully represents a community rarely seen in film. I might have gone Kodi Smit-McPhee as the mysterious son in "The Power of the Dog," but Kotsur it will be on Sunday night.

BEST ACTRESS

This is an interesting category. All five women are nominated in movies that are not nominated for Best Picture. Their performances are strong enough to stand on their own. Jessica Chastain has the momentum on this one, for her spot on (and mascara on) portrayal of Tammy Faye Bakker in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." All the others are worthy, too.. not a weak performance in the bunch. Olivia Colman might have been the favorite if she hadn't recently won.. twice. Chastain is also a producer on the film, and this is a passion project she's been working to bring to the screen for years. Everyone knows that. The 'eyes' have it! Though the film isn't that great, she is. I can go along with it.

BEST ACTOR

Like Chastain, Will Smith has likely produced himself to his first Oscar. There's a huge swell of support for him as the brash and passionate father of Venus and Serena Williams in "King Richard." As his character wills his daughters to superstardom (with tons of sweat equity by the gifted girls), so too, as one of the more popular men in Hollywood, he'll likely will his way to his first Oscar. By the way, if you're keeping score, all four of the favored acting nominees would be first-time winners. That's something to celebrate in itself! My choice would have been Andrew Garfield in "tick, tick...BOOM!" A non-singer learning voice and keyboards to so energetically tell the story of "Rent" creator Jonathan Larson, he was simply magnificent. Benedict Cumberbatch is also deserving in "The Power of the Dog," and Denzel Washington is none too shabby in the "The Tragedy of Macbeth." But Hollywood likes to spread the wealth, and it looks like Smith will cash in.

BEST DIRECTOR

Like the other categories, one name has come up as Best Director at virtually all the awards shows to this point: Jane Campion for "The Power of the Dog." She does a magnificent job leading a perfect cast in this story of toxic masculinity in Depression-era Montana. Due to pandemic restrictions, she filmed in her native New Zealand. The mountains look entirely different. But it's something you have to forgive. Her work is flawless, her film is close (despite what "1883's" Sam Elliott says) Steven Spielberg brought "West Side Story" back to life in such a vibrant and creative way, he could rightly claim the prize, but no way it's going to happen. Lin Manuel Miranda should have been nominated for his genius approach to "tick, tock...BOOM!" but was overlooked. So, power to Jane!

BEST PICTURE