Movie reviews: 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.'

Praise the Lord, Praise the Movie!

DALLAS — HONK FOR JESUS. SAVE YOUR SOUL.

So, what's next for Sterling K. Brown after his hit TV series, "This is Us," wrapped?

He's playing a shamed preacher looking for redemption in "Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul."

It's a mockumentary-style film by first-time twin filmmakers Adamma Ebo (writer/director) and Adanne Ebo (producer). (Jordan Peele executive produced the movie.)

Brown plays the pastor of a once-thriving Atlanta megachurch who's trying to revive his career after facing allegations of misconduct. Regina Hall plays his supportive wife who loves the glamorous lifestyle as much as her hubby.

As the couple prepares to reopen their church, documenting it on film, will the faithful forgive and return? It won't be for lack of trying on their part, right down to Lee-Curtis (Brown) blaring on the megaphone out front and Trinite (Hall) twerking and sign-twirling for attention.

But a new younger couple is opening their own expanded church nearby and poses a threat.

Brown is incredibly charismatic in this movie, picking right up from where he left off on his series. And when Lee-Curtis sees an attractive young man in the gym, he'll creep you out.

As for Trinite, well, all the fancy hats in town can't shield her from the ugliness. Hall really shows her versatility in this role. They are both so good, if I were the filmmakers, I would have done less mockumentary, and more real deal. It might have stirred the soul even more.

(Focus Features. Rated R. Running Time 1 hr. 42 mins. In Theaters and Streaming on Peacock.)

THE GOOD BOSS

Spanish actor Javier Bardem is as good as it gets. There's nothing he cannot do on screen, and here again, he's 100% convincing. In "The Good Boss," he plays the head of a factory that makes scales. He's the kind of boss who pats you on the back, then stabs you in the back at the same time.

He's so charming and acts like he's being so helpful, you don't even notice as you're packing your desk and heading out the door! And it's all just one big happy family, especially when it comes to his attractive interns who seem to get especially attached.

Well, his company is up for a big industry award, but in the timeframe that plays out daily for a week, things are falling apart. His manager's wife is having an affair, a disgruntled guy he fired is protesting relentlessly, then there's the clueless security guard and don't forget the latest intern.

It's the way Bardem reacts sublimely to all of this, not over-the-top like most would do, that makes it a master class. The dark comedy received a record-breaking 20 nominations at Spain's equivalent of the Oscars, winning six including best picture and actor. Bravo to Bardem!

(Cohen Media Group. No MPAA rating. Running Time 1 hr. 56 mins. In Theaters Only)

GIGI & NATE

A family's life is turned upside down when the teenaged son (British actor Charlie Rowe) suffers a near-fatal illness, leaving him paralyzed in "Gigi & Nate." It's based on a collection of true stories but one in particular.

The teen's mom is played by Oscar-winner and UT grad Marcia Gay Harden. She gets the idea that a service animal would encourage Nate in recovery and chooses a capuchin monkey.

You might remember David Schwimmer dissing his capuchin co-star, 'Marcel' in "Friends." No such issues with Gigi.

BAFTA award-winning director Nick Hamm directs from a screenplay from the guy who wrote "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood." Dianne Ladd and Jim Belushi play supporting roles. All this to say the movie has pedigree that should elevate it, but in an attempt to keep it so family-friendly, it's a lovely movie that seems to be missing a lot of grit. That monkey, though, she's ready for her closeup!