Warning: There is explicit language in the video.

------

One gutsy Arkansas couple found a way to have country music singer Luke Bryan announce their gender reveal while on stage at his concert.

Ashley Link posted the video to Facebook with the caption “Best kept secret!!”

Ashley and Jon Link were at the Oklahoma City concert and gave Luke Bryan the envelope containing the results. At first, the country singer was hesitant, jokingly asking, "can I see your pregnancy test?"

He eventually revealed that the couple would be having a girl.

Congrats to Ashley and Jon of Springdale!

Our affiliate KFSM provided content for this story.