These are the 12 North Texans nominated for Grammys in 2022

DALLAS — If you don't pay attention, it's easy enough to overlook the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene, to dismiss it for what it isn't.
But, year in and year out, the music industry's biggest night recognizes the North Texas for the consistent hotbed for immense talent that it is.
That's once again the case in 2022, as another dozen Dallas-area musicians are up for awards as nominees at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
So, then: Which locals should you be cheering on to take home gold when this year's ceremony takes place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m. and airs on CBS?
Take note:
- Norah Jones, who grew up in Grapevine, went to Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts in Dallas and later the University of North Texas in Denton, is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her "'Til We Meet Again" live album.
- St. Vincent, who grew up in Dallas and attended Lake Highlands High School back when she was known as Annie Clark, is up for Best Alternative Music Album for her "Daddy's Home" LP.
- Leon Bridges, who calls Fort Worth home, is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance for his "Born Again" track featuring Robert Glasper and Best R&B Album for his "Gold-Diggers Sound" LP
- Maren Morris, who grew up in Arlington and attended James Bowie High School, is up for Best Country Song for her "Better Than We Found It" single and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her "Chasing After You" song with Ryan Hurd.
- Mickey Guyton, who was born in Arlington and attended Mansfield High School, is also up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for her "Remember Her Name" tribute to Breonna Taylor, as well as Best Country Album for her LP of the same name.
- Kacey Musgraves, who was born in Golden and attended Mineola High School, is similarly up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for her "Camera Roll" track
- Jack Ingram, who went to Southern Methodist University and long called North Texas home; Jon Randall, who lives in Dallas; and Miranda Lambert, who was born in Longview and raised in Lindale, are up for Best County Album for their collaborative "The Marfa Tapes" LP. Lambert is also up for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" collaboration with Elle King.
- Kirk Franklin, who was born in Dallas, attended Oscar Dean Wyatt High School in Fort Worth and now calls Arlington home, is up for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for his "We Win" track
- Jazzmeia Horn, who was born and raised in Dallas and attended the Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, is up for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for her "Dear Love" album with her group Jazzmeia Horn & Her Noble Force.
- Mark Lettieri, who lives in Fort Worth and went to Texas Christian University, is up for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album for his "Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2" LP.