These are the 12 North Texans nominated for Grammys in 2022

Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Norah Jones, Leon Bridges and more: Here's the full list of North Texans nominated for awards at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards

DALLAS — If you don't pay attention, it's easy enough to overlook the Dallas-Fort Worth music scene, to dismiss it for what it isn't.

But, year in and year out, the music industry's biggest night recognizes the North Texas for the consistent hotbed for immense talent that it is.

That's once again the case in 2022, as another dozen Dallas-area musicians are up for awards as nominees at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

So, then: Which locals should you be cheering on to take home gold when this year's ceremony takes place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m. and airs on CBS?

Take note: