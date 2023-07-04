LEGO reveals 'Hocus Pocus' cottage set

INDIANAPOLIS — The home of the Sanderson sisters can now come to your living room.
The cottage from the 1993 film "Hocus Pocus" has been released as a LEGO set that you can play with once you're done building it.
In addition to a graveyard, the museum gift shop, a Book of Spells and the witches' bat-infested bedroom, the set includes a water wheel that turns to make pink "smoke" puff out of the chimney and a cauldron with a fire that illuminates with the help of a LEGO light brick.
There are multiple ways to open the cottage to view the details inside.
There are seven minifigures included in the 2,316-piece set: the three Sanderson sisters, Max and Dani Dennison, Allison Watts, and Thackery Binx — in cat form — along with other accessories.
The completed cottage stands about 10 1/2 inches tall, 10 inches wide and 9 inches deep.
The set was created by a fan designer and voted on by LEGO fans. It was made available to LEGO VIP members on July 1 and had its global reveal on July 4.
Orders placed July 4 will ship by July 21.
The set sells for $229.99.