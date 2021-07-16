LeBron James shares valuable lesson in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

A new "Space Jam" after a 25-year wait.

DALLAS — LeBron James might not be competing for an NBA championship this year, but he's suiting up with his Tune Squad in the latest Space Jam movie, "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Hardly a tradeoff.

It was in 1996 that James's idol Michael Jordan starred in the original. Looney Tunes characters enlisted him to help defeat a team of monsters who'd stolen the talents of NBA stars.

This time it's LeBron playing himself. His second son would rather perfect his video game than his jump shot. When Warner Bros. wants to make LeBron the superstar in its digital superverse, James says no. So, head honcho Al G Rhythm (think algorithm), played with a wink by Don Cheadle, pulls in the son instead.

How will LeBron rescue him? Team up with the Looney Tunes characters, of course! And face off in a big game against Al's NBA star villain team, The Goon Squad.

James had already proven he can handle the big screen in Amy Schumer's movie, "Trainwreck," though I must say Jordan gave a cheekier turn in his version.

Twenty-five years later, obviously, the animation is light years ahead, and the film takes full advantage. A star cameo steals the show, and who can resist Porky Pig as a rapping "Notorious P.I.G!"

Where "A New Legacy" goes too looney is with the courtside fans: every iconic Warner Bros. movie character imaginable! That includes the killer clown from "It" and the villainous droods from "A Clockwork Orange." Curious choices for a kid's movie that's frenetic enough.

That said, young audiences should enjoy "Space Jam: A New Legacy," though it does clock in on the long side. James does share a valuable family lesson to "let you be you." For me, Looney Tunes scream old school, and I'm not sure an update was a slam dunk move. That's all folks!

Roadrunner: A film about Anthony Bourdain

With a title like "Roadrunner," you'd think the Looney Tunes continue. Far from it. This is a documentary about celebrity chef and globetrotter Anthony Bourdain.

If someone makes a documentary about me, I'd sure want it to be producer/director Morgan Neville! He was also behind "Won't You Be My Neighbor" about Mister Rogers and the Oscar-winning "20 Feet from Stardom" about female backup singers.

Here he works with footage from an older documentary when Bourdain's book "Kitchen Confidential" was becoming a best-seller, along with behind-the-scenes and shows video from his CNN TV series.

One juxtaposed shot is as remarkable as anything I've seen on film. Also featured, intimate interviews with close friends and colleagues as well as Bourdain's two wives. If they didn't say a word, the pain on their faces expresses the impact he had on them.