Social media was abuzz last month when Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her and Tristan Thompson's daughter at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

Now, we are finally getting our first look at little True Thompson, after the reality television star shared a video of the child on Instagram to celebrate her one-month-old birthday.

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

"Happy one month old, mama," Kardashian can be heard saying in the video, which features True with a flower Instagram filter. "I love you, pretty girl."

It's been a turbulent month for both Kardashian and Thompson, notably after videos surfaced that appeared to show the Cavaliers center cheating on the mother of his child. Kardashian gave birth just days later, and Thompson was spotted leaving the hospital.

Since then, it appears the couple have mended fences: The two were spotted together in public last week for the first time since the rumors went public, and Khloe has since returned courtside to Quicken Loans Area for the NBA Playoffs.

Thompson's game has also undergone a renaissance of late: After being banished to the bench for most of the Cavs' first round series against the Indiana Pacers, head coach Ty Lue put him back in the rotation for Game 7, where he played a major role in the team's 105-101 win. He remained in the rotation as a key contributor as Cleveland swept the top-seeded Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

True is Kardashian's first child and the second for Thompson, who has a 17-month-old son with former girlfriend Jordan Craig. Thompson and the Cavs are currently in Boston, where they will begin play in the Eastern Conference Finals Sunday at 3:30 p.m. against the rival Celtics.

© 2018 WKYC