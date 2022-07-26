Kendrick Lamar nominated for cinematography award for 'N95' music video shot in Fort Worth

The music video released in May and featured the Fort Worth Water Gardens and the Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum.

FORT WORTH, Texas — It turns out Fort Worth made for the perfect backdrop for one of Kendrick Lamar's latest songs.

The rapper's latest music video, which was shot in Cowtown, is now up for a cinematography award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

The video for "N95," off his latest album, released in May and is now at over 40 million views on YouTube. It features key landmarks located in the heart of Fort Worth.

Lamar had some help with Fort Worth-based Red Productions, which scouted locations that would fit the rapper's music.

One of the locations was the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum at the :53 mark of the video.

The Piano Pavilion was unveiled in 2013 and features an art gallery, several studios, a library and the 299-seat auditorium.

The easiest attraction to spot for North Texans is the Fort Worth Water Gardens at the 1:24 mark. The video shows Lamar walking down the steps of the Active Pool.

The iconic landmark was built in 1974 and is located just south of the Fort Worth Convention Center, between Commerce and Houston Streets.

The gardens were also featured in the 1976 sci-fi film "Logan's Run" and in another music video for Solange Knowles' "Almeda."

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.

Other nominees for the cinematography award include "Bam Bam" by Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran, "family ties" by Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, "As It Was" by Harry Styles, "Wild Side" by Normani and Cardi B and "All Too Well (Taylor's Version)" by Taylor Swift.

Red Sanders, owner of Red Productions, told WFAA back in May about working with Lamar's team for the video.

"We had collaborated with someone else on their team before on a previous music video and they remembered how film-friendly Fort Worth was...," Sanders said. "They sent over like a mood board, and like ideas of what they wanted shots to look like."

Sanders said he hopes the success of Lamar's video will lead to more film and music opportunities in Fort Worth, with help from the Fort Worth Film Commission.