'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Guillermo Rodriguez makes road trip stop at Fair Park

DALLAS — "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star Guillermo Rodriguez is stopping for a taste of Texas at Fair Park on Tuesday.

Guillermo is traveling across the country on a road trip ahead of the show returning to Brooklyn on Sept. 26 for a week of shows.

Guillermo stopped in Philadelphia on Monday for the Eagles Monday Night football game and is stopping by Fair Park in Dallas on Tuesday.

He's expected to make stops in Chicago and Boston before wrapping up the trip in Brooklyn.

The State Fair opens on Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 23.