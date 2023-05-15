Jamie Foxx to host new music gameshow with daughter

The news of the show comes days after Foxx's release from the hospital following an undisclosed "medical complication."

HOUSTON — Days after the public found out actor Jamie Foxx was released from the hospital after an undisclosed "medical complication," we're learning he will host a new music-centered trivia game show with his daughter, Corinne. According to CNN, the show is slated to start in 2024.

The series is called "We Are Family."

It will feature non-famous relatives of celebrities "performing duets with their hidden famous family member."

A studio audience will compete to guess who the celebrity is, CNN said. FOX Entertainment Network did not say when production is scheduled to begin.

Corinne Foxx shared Friday that her father was out of the hospital and recovering.

Jamie Foxx was first hospitalized in Atlanta on April 11.