'Ultimate destination for dining, retail and entertainment' | Grandscape's growth in The Colony continues to attract companies to North Texas

Later this year, you can add Tiger Woods’ mini golf, PopStroke, to the lineup. It features 37 mini-golf holes and an outdoor playground area.

Example video title will go here for this video

THE COLONY, Texas — It’s immersive, innovative and grand.

Grandscape, a $1.5 billion entertainment development, is packed with all the sites to see and experience in The Colony.

“It’s an ultimate destination for dining, retail and entertainment,” said Rosemary Lewis, associate broker. “It’s a venue where you have smaller concerts. Some of the best dining around is located in the Grandscape and just a lot of fun destinations like the Andretti and [Immersive] Gamebox.”

The growth keeps coming. Later this year, you can add Tiger Woods’ mini golf, PopStroke, to the lineup. It features 37 mini-golf holes and an outdoor playground area.

“Now you have companies like Portillo’s, you know different retailers that are from different states that see the draw of the Grandscape and how grand it is, and now they want in and they’re getting in, and we get the benefits of it being in North Texas,” said Rosemary.

Portillo’s is a Chicago-based fast-casual restaurant, known for its hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. It opened its first Texas location in The Colony on Jan. 18. And since then, the 7,900-square-foot restaurant has been raking in the revenue. Weeks after opening in Grandscape, the company announced plans for two more North Texas locations, in Allen and Arlington.

With an accessible location off Sam Rayburn Tollway, the Grandscape is making a name for itself in Denton County. The development is attracting more and more people and new businesses.

“To me, that is a sign of a healthy economy and a healthy place to be,” said Rosemary.

To learn more about Grandscape and to check out a list of stores and attractions, click here.