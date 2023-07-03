Fort Worth officials prepare for heat and fire prevention ahead of July 4th fireworks show

Last year's show along the Trinity River started a fire along the levee.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Nearly 100,000 people attend Fort Worth’s fireworks show on Panther Island every year and Monday preparations were finishing up for the annual celebration.

“We tell you that you want to get here early,” Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) spokesperson Matt Oliver said. “You want to get your spot. There are kids’ activities going all day.”

The main attraction is the night-ending fireworks show, but last year with a historic drought a spark ignited a fire along a levee and cut the show short.

“We were all disappointed, but it was kind of a decision to be with safety and security involved,” Oliver said. “It was really the only decision that could be made.”

TRWD is reusing the fireworks vendor that made its debut last year, but keeping the levee watered more than usual and covering the area in sand to help prevent sparks.

“Even though we’re green compared to years in the past, things are still dry and they can spark something very quick,” Craig Trojacek, the Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson, said.

Trojacek said even though it’s illegal to have or use fireworks in the city, they respond to grass and house fires every year on the holiday.

“It’s just another year of us being prepared and ready for whatever gets thrown to us,” he said.

The other common concern both for the large-scale event and the city is heat. Temperatures Tuesday will near 100 again.

Oliver said those attending can cool off by tubing in the river and listening to concerts and MedStar will have cooling tents set up. They also pushed back the opening of the gates until 5 p.m. to limit the amount of time people were outside.

“We don’t allow coolers inside the festival for safety reasons. You have thousands of people out here,” Oliver said. “But one thing you can do is bring an unopened water bottle.”

Trojacek said to look out for headaches and nausea -- which can become serious issues quickly.