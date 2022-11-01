'More Love, Less Ego' in Texas: Here's when and when Wizkid will perform in the Lone Star State

TEXAS, USA — With "More Love" and "Less Ego," you won't need no other body at Wizkid's concerts next year. The popular afrobeat musician announced the dates for his upcoming tour on social media.
Wizkid will kick things off with two shows in Texas. He'll bring the "Major Wine" to Houston's Toyota Center on March 3. He'll then bring a "Smile" to the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving on March 4.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18th through Wizkid's website.
The "More Love, Less Ego" tour follows his new album which was just released last Friday. He's also set to perform a sold-out show in New York's Madison Square Garden Wednesday night.