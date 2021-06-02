18 things to do this weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth

If you love (and have missed) live music, this weekend is sure to have something just for you, with a number of events set to take place.

DALLAS — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Whether you want to kick off pride month with a party, rock out or vibe at multiple music festivals or eat some delicious treats, there are plenty of events throughout Dallas-Fort Worth from June 3 to June 6 to entertain even the most discerning.

All of these events are either outdoors or virtual, since CDC guidance still shows outdoor activities as the safest options, especially for people who are unvaccinated. Click here to see a breakdown of what type of activities are considered most and least safe for both vaccinated and unvaccinated folks.

With that said, most of these events are weather-dependent, so check here for the forecast and radars in your area.

And now on to the fun!

Multiple Days

Dallas Pride

June is Pride Month, and the celebration kicks off Friday in Dallas at Fair Park. Dallas Pride will be two nights full of performances to raise awareness and promote pride in the LGBTQ+ community. North Texas' talent will be on display at the Coliseum at Fair Park both nights, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and performances starting at 8 p.m. Guests can also attend the event virtually for free starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $15, but there are a variety of options available. To see a full lineup of performers and buy tickets, click here.

Taste Addison

Get out to Addison this Friday or Saturday to enjoy tasty treats, live music and more entertainment at this outdoor community event. Enjoy the family-friendly fun with plenty of activities to keep the kiddos busy, or, if you're looking to be more around the 21+ crowd, check out the Cupcake Wine Garden to enjoy tastings of four different varieties. Merchants will be on site selling their wares along with the food and beverage purveyors throughout Addison Circle Park.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday and general admission tickets cost $15 for adults and $5 for kids 6 to 12. Kids 5 and under get in for free. For more information and to grab your tickets, click here.

1st Meguiar's All Star Get-Together

Gearheads, this one's for you. Drive out to Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, Saturday or Sunday to see a selection of American Made or Powered vehicles. From Hot Rods to the classics, there's sure to be something that will catch your eye. There's a whole schedule of events across the weekend with a variety of revved up entertainment, so be sure to check out their "Happenings" list to see what makes you stop in your tracks.

The days start at 8 a.m. and last into the afternoon. Tickets start at $13 but prices vary. For more information, click here.

25th Anniversary of the Texas Music Revolution

Head out to McKinney on Friday or Saturday to enjoy some true Texas and Americana music live in downtown's historic square. Dozens of artists will perform over the two-day event that will have multiple stages across downtown McKinney.

Weekend passes start at $60, and single day tickets have already sold out. To get your tickets before they're gone, click here.

Trick The Mini Fest

Kick of Pride Month with a party in the Cedar Springs "Gayborhood" at this 3-day LGBTQ+ celebration. The festival will feature guest DJs, dancers and drag shows. From Friday to Sunday, enjoy drink and music outside at this 21+ event.

Tickets start at $10 and the festivities begin at 5 p.m. Friday. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Tampa Bay at Rangers

Have you been out to the new Globe Life Field yet? No? This weekend could be a great time to check it out, with the Rangers taking on the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Get your baseball fix and grab a different freebie to rep the team at each game.

Tickets start at $9 for each game. To see game times and prices, click here.

Thursday

Kidd Springs Parks Concert

Start summer off right with a free concert from the Dallas Symphony Orchestra at Kidd Springs Park in Dallas. This enjoyable evening performance will feature patriotic music and American classics. Pack a picnic and be sure to arrive before the show begins at 8:15 p.m.

Groups of up to 10 people are allowed and masks are encouraged to be worn when not seated. For more information, click here.

Friday

First Friday at Nash Farm: Commerce on the Grape Vine Prairie

Take the kiddos out to Nash Farm in Grapevine this Friday for a fun time learning the history of the frontier and its pioneer past. Every first Friday of the month has a different theme, and June's is focused on how people made a living on the Grape Vine Prairie back in the day.

The farm itself is free but First Friday advance admission tickets cost $3 for attendees 3 years and older. Click here to buy tickets and for more information about Nash Farm.

Saturday

2021 LUNG FORCE Walk

Join the American Lung Association's statewide event to get out, move and promote lung cancer awareness all at the same time. This walk will also raise funds for early detection and new research in the fight against lung cancer, according to the event's website.

The walk begins at 8 a.m. at the Farmer's Market in Downtown Dallas. For more information on the walk and its COVID-19 protocols, or to register, click here.

Broadway Yoga

Head to the beautiful Strauss Square at the AT&T Performing Arts Center for some outdoor yoga led by City Yoga to the hit tunes of Broadway musicals. This all-level Vinyasa class is free and open to the public, though donations are recommended. Any money given will benefit education and community engagement programs run by the Center, according to its website.

Social distancing will be in place and attendees will need to bring their own mat and towel. Masks will be required except during class, and free parking will be available. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for this 10 a.m. class. To find out more, click here.

DPD Jazz in the Park: A Family Picnic

Rock out with an officer at this family-friendly fun event from the Office of Community Affairs African American Outreach Team within the Dallas Police Department. Held at the African American Museum, this free performance will also have food provided by the department for attendees.

Those who wish to attend are encouraged to bring something to sit on outside while they enjoy the jazz. The music kicks off at 10 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m. Click here to register.

Nash Farm Dairy Day

Couldn't make it out to Nash Farm on Friday? Don't worry, you're in luck: they're hosting an event all about the production behind different dairy products like butter and cheese-making that promises to delight.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and tickets are $3 for guests 3 years and older. Advance tickets are suggested for this event. To buy them, click here.

TRND FEST

Been missing live music? Here's your chance to enjoy some local artists from TRND music, a record label in Fort Worth. With more than 15 acts, this festival at Wild Acre Live is likely to bring out several hundred people.

Tickets cost $30 and the festival runs from 3 to 11 p.m. To grab tickets and listen to a playlist of the featured artists, click here.

DeSoto Crawfish Festival

Do you love crawfish? Enjoy quality live music outside? Then head to DeSoto from 6 to 10 p.m. for its annual Crawfish Festival at the city's Ampitheater. This free fest promises to be a family-friendly and relaxed affair with blues and funk music providing the ambience and games to keep the kids entertained.

Bring something to sit on like a lawn chair and a mask if you plan to attend this event. For more information and to register, click here.

Best Little Brewfest Free Concert 2021

Celebrate craft beer and enjoy live music at this free event out at Ferguson Plaza in Old Town Lewisville. You will have to pay for beer and food, but the music is free and times sound to be fun. There will be six featured breweries, two bands and two food trucks at the fest.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. and you'll want to bring a lawn chair or blanket. For more information, click here.

Sunday

AMOC Garden Yoga with Lauren

Need something to calm you down? Head to this free class in a garden at Arts Mission Oak Cliff to unwind and practice a hybrid style of hatha and vinyasa yoga, along with somatic exercises too.

Class is free and starts at noon, though $10 donations are encouraged. Attendees should bring their own mat, water bottle and sun protection. Click here to find out more.

Paella y Pasion: Oak Cliff Flamenco Festival Fundraiser 2021

Get a dose of culture and cuisine at TYPO Park in Dallas this Sunday with live dancing and delicious paellas at this event. Local chefs will compete to see who has the tastiest treats while Latin dancers and musicians create a feast for your other senses from 1 to 6 p.m.

The family-friendly event will have local Flamenco dancers, singers and guitarists, with costumes encouraged and some for sale as well. Tickets cost $20 for a single serving of paella with a sangria and beer, or $50 for 3 servings and 3 drinks as a VIP. Guests should bring something to sit on outside. To get tickets, click here.

3 Mile Hike, Yoga and Brew

Looking to get outdoors? Then try this combination hike, yoga class and beer tasting event! Explore More and Oak Cliff Brewing Co. are hosting this nature-filled experience. You'll start with a yoga practice before going on a mix of a red and blue hike for about 3 to 4 miles and then head to the brewery to enjoy some beer. The event starts at 2 p.m. and lasts through 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 for adults but it's free to attend for kids. Tickets include one beer ticket to the brewery, too. To purchase, click here.