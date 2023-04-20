Art Fest, Stomp Wars, and a big pizza party | Things to do in DFW this weekend

Enjoy the many sides (or slices) of North Texas' creative side.

DALLAS — The category for this weekend's events is "Art."

From painting and pictures to performances and pizza (hello? culinary ARTS??), the Dallas-Fort Worth area is showing off its creative side for everyone to enjoy.

Here's how you can celebrate the different slices of art in North Texas this weekend.

Friday, April 21

This event alone is a prime example of the variety of art DFW has to offer.

The Main St. Fort Worth Arts Festival kicked things off on Thursday, and it'll be taking over downtown through the weekend.

You can plan out what art pieces you want to see before you get there. Check out the art gallery online for all of the works Main Street will have to offer.

Don't forget about the culinary arts (I TOLD you food is an art 😛)! There will be turkey legs, empanadas, fresh smoothies, domestic and imported beer, many margaritas and more.

Want to make your own art? You can do that too. People of all ages are welcome to join projects like sand art, a skyline mural, face painting, henna & glitter tattoos, and 3-D Virtual reality

Saturday, April 22

This Saturday, the Curtis Culwell Center will be the stomping grounds for a major stepping competition. Stomp Wars will take over the center for its national championship.

The show not only awards winners and scholarships. Stomp Wars is celebrating 16 years of inspiring younger generations to "stomp down" the negative barriers and "step" into a new future through education.

On top of all of that, rapper Big Boss Vette will be there to perform her hit song, "Pretty Girls Walk."

Tickets are still available and the competition starts at 5 p.m. Be sure to step into the center before the show start!

Sunday, April 23

The organizers say it best: "No one needs a reason to east pizza, but here is the perfect occasion."

The Dallas Pizza Festival will be open for pizza lovers of all ages. Tickets are free, but you should get yours before you go!

It'll be exactly what it sound like: A giant pizza party.

There will be food trucks from local and national pizza companies, a pizza eating contest (that you have to sign up for in advance), and some well know pizza chefs to showcase baking techniques and name the Pizza of the Year.

If you want something to balance out the people, there will also be a Wine & Beer Garden (for people 21 and up that bring their ID) and live performers on two stages.

Stop by for a slice of fun (and a few slices of pizzas, of course).

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (April 28-30)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.