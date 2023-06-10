FAN EXPO, Doggy brunch, pickleball and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Soak up some sun before it gets WAY too hot.

DALLAS — Has anyone else been counting down to summer like the beginning of High School Musical 2?

Keep your hand raised if you're not in school anymore and you have to remind yourself there's no summer break from your job, 'cause I'm right there with you (if my boss sees this, I swear I love my job 😂).

If you don't have an official summer break, something about events during the season just feel different. So take some time to get out of the house this weekend and soak up a little sun (especially now since the WFAA weather team can already see triple-digit heat coming our way)

Here's a look at what's going on in North Texas:

Friday, June 9

The FAN EXPO website describes the event better than I probably can: "Three Days of Fun-Filled, Fan Culture."

For months, the FAN EXPO has been announcing some special celebrities that'll be there. Some big names include:

Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien ("Stranger Things")

Steve Burns ("Blue's Clues")

Hayden Christensen ("Star Wars")

Jodi Benson ("Little Mermaid," voice of Ariel)

Tara Strong (voice of "Teen Titans" Raven, "Fairly Odd Parents" Timmy Turner, "Powerpuff Girls" Bubbles, and basically my entire childhood)

Other events, aside from the celebrity meet-and-greets, include: fan-fave cosplays, competitions and cosplay red carpets; comic creator meet-and-greets; voice actor meet-and-greets; community group and fan meet-ups; and more!

FAN EXPO Dallas is the largest sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas and attracts tens of thousands of people annually.

There are still tickets available starting at $12. It's all going down at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center in downtown Dallas.

Other events

Saturday, June 10

Nothing says "fancy-schmancy" like bring a pup with you to brunch, but this event's pretty casual.

Bring your furry family to the Bark and Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Spruill Dog Park. Dogs get in for free to enjoy the obstacle arenas and hydration stations.

For you, there will be food trucks, swag bags, and a chance to check out a few pet businesses. Tickets are $15.

Other events

Sunday, June 11

Pickleball (Grapevine and Rockwall)

Slowly but surely, pickleball has been taking over the country, especially in the DFW area.

There are two pickleball events (that I know of) happening on Sunday.

In Grapevine, Camp Summit will hold it's 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament. It'll be at Chicken N Pickle from 1 to 4 p.m. Registration is open through Thursday, costing $75 for per person or $150 per team.

Camp Summit is aiming to raise $20,000 to go towards camping experiences for children, adults, and seniors with disabilities.

Over in Rockwall, the Break The Love club is teaming up with Walmart for a free pickleball roadshow. They'll be at the OASiS Pickleball Club from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

They're planning on hours of playing time, lessons, a round robin tournament, swag, and more.

Head to their website to book a slot on the court.

Other events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (June 16-18)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.

Looking for Pride Month events? Click here.