FAN EXPO, Doggy brunch, pickleball and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — Has anyone else been counting down to summer like the beginning of High School Musical 2?
Keep your hand raised if you're not in school anymore and you have to remind yourself there's no summer break from your job, 'cause I'm right there with you (if my boss sees this, I swear I love my job 😂).
If you don't have an official summer break, something about events during the season just feel different. So take some time to get out of the house this weekend and soak up a little sun (especially now since the WFAA weather team can already see triple-digit heat coming our way)
Here's a look at what's going on in North Texas:
Friday, June 9
The FAN EXPO website describes the event better than I probably can: "Three Days of Fun-Filled, Fan Culture."
For months, the FAN EXPO has been announcing some special celebrities that'll be there. Some big names include:
- Joseph Quinn and Grace Van Dien ("Stranger Things")
- Steve Burns ("Blue's Clues")
- Hayden Christensen ("Star Wars")
- Jodi Benson ("Little Mermaid," voice of Ariel)
- Tara Strong (voice of "Teen Titans" Raven, "Fairly Odd Parents" Timmy Turner, "Powerpuff Girls" Bubbles, and basically my entire childhood)
Other events, aside from the celebrity meet-and-greets, include: fan-fave cosplays, competitions and cosplay red carpets; comic creator meet-and-greets; voice actor meet-and-greets; community group and fan meet-ups; and more!
FAN EXPO Dallas is the largest sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Texas and attracts tens of thousands of people annually.
There are still tickets available starting at $12. It's all going down at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Center in downtown Dallas.
Other events
- Magic Mike Live (Frisco, running until July 2)
- Summer Friday Happy Hour at The Rustic (Dallas, every Friday until end of July)
- Fluid Fridays Open Mic (Dallas, every 2nd Friday)
- Re:SET Dallas (Grand Prairie, all weekend)
- Candlelight concert: A Tribute to Queen and more (Dallas)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- "Icons: Bowie to Beyoncé" photography exhibit (Dallas, open until June 22)
Saturday, June 10
Nothing says "fancy-schmancy" like bring a pup with you to brunch, but this event's pretty casual.
Bring your furry family to the Bark and Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at Spruill Dog Park. Dogs get in for free to enjoy the obstacle arenas and hydration stations.
For you, there will be food trucks, swag bags, and a chance to check out a few pet businesses. Tickets are $15.
Other events
- Margarita Crawl at Texas Live! (Arlington)
- Glizzy Fest (Fort Worth)
- Carnivale De Sensuale (Dallas)
- Dog Days at Fort Worth Botanic Garden
- Dallas Dubstep Takeover
- Queen tribute show (Plano)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- Mimosa Bar at Legacy Hall (Plano, Sat. & Sun. until June 25)
- "Science Behind Pixar" exhibit (Dallas, open until Sept. 4)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
Sunday, June 11
Pickleball (Grapevine and Rockwall)
Slowly but surely, pickleball has been taking over the country, especially in the DFW area.
There are two pickleball events (that I know of) happening on Sunday.
In Grapevine, Camp Summit will hold it's 2nd Annual Pickleball Tournament. It'll be at Chicken N Pickle from 1 to 4 p.m. Registration is open through Thursday, costing $75 for per person or $150 per team.
Camp Summit is aiming to raise $20,000 to go towards camping experiences for children, adults, and seniors with disabilities.
Over in Rockwall, the Break The Love club is teaming up with Walmart for a free pickleball roadshow. They'll be at the OASiS Pickleball Club from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
They're planning on hours of playing time, lessons, a round robin tournament, swag, and more.
Head to their website to book a slot on the court.
Other events
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Now That's What I Call Brunch (Plano)
- Immersive Disney animation (Dallas, open until September)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- The Elton Johns - A Tribute to Elton John (Denton)
- Wake-N-Bake Brunch (Richardson)
- You Got 5 On It at Addison Improv
- Lola's Local Farmers Market (Fort Worth)
- 50 Sahdes of Slay Fashion Show (Dallas)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (June 16-18)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
