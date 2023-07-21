Weekend events in DFW: Cocktail class, s'mores, Erykah Badu and more

DALLAS — 👏 We made it to another weekend!
If you're looking for Barbie-related events, we've got a separate list for you!
This one's for those of you who aren't interested in the Barbie hype train (Which is cool. More pink for the rest of us! ).
The heat's not taking much of a break this weekend. The WFAA weather team sees a small chance of rain for North Texas. As always, whatever you decide to do, stay cool out there!
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:
Friday, July 21
You know what they say: Give a person a drink, you'll satisfy them for a day. If you teach them to make the drink, you'll satisfy them for a lifetime .... or something like that.
Eataly Dallas will be having a few Cocktail Camps to teach people the basics of cocktail-making, including the ingredients and equipment that are vital for a well-stocked home bar.
For this class, the Eataly Beverage Director will have three cocktail-making demonstrations centered on rum with a special cocktail, an Italian class, and a Summer classic.
Class is in session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Eataly. Tickets are $55.
Other events:
- Shania Twain "Queen of Me" concert (Dallas)
- Corrow & Jaret Ray Reddick (Plano)
- Summer Music Series (Plano, every other Friday)
- Summer Friday Happy Hour at The Rustic (Dallas, every Friday until end of July)
- Rave: Drum & Bass vs Hard Dance (Dallas, 21+)
- Culture Fridays: TRAP vs 90s (Addison)
- Discounted Alto rides to Mi Cocina (Dallas, all weekend)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Summer Nights at Terra (Dallas, every Thurs-Sat until Aug 26)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until July 28)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Meow Wolf (Grapevine, every day)
- Cody Morrow at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Pretzel Day ft. Leslie David Baker from "The Office" at Frisco Roughriders game
- Photo exhibition: "Portraits of Black Cowboy Culture in Texas" (Dallas, open until July 29)
- Red Not Chili Peppers (Dallas)
- Viva Colombia Dance Night (Dallas)
- Emo Nite (Dallas)
- Sounds of Summer: Brent Alexander (The Colony)
- Whine Up Yuh Body: Afrobeat & Dancehall vibes (Dallas)
- Straight Tequila Nights: 90s Country (Frisco)
- "The Wizard of Oz" (Garland, Fri. & Sat.)
- Tiff's Treats Block Party with free ice cream sandwich (Richardson)
Saturday, July 22
This one's for anyone in North Texas with a competitive spirit and/or a big sweet tooth!
The Grapevine-based company Solo Stove is inviting people out to the local Chicken N Pickle to get involved in their "S'moresapalooza."
The goal is to break the Guinness world record for the most people making s'mores simultaneously. According to the Guiness website, the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee/Williamson County set the record in 2018 with 801 people making s'mores at the same time.
Limited tickets are now available. Be sure to use the code SOLOSTOVEGWR when you register for them (if you're using a mobile device, you might have some issues registering. Check the bottom of this story for how to get around that.)
On Saturday, participants will start registering at 6 p.m., then everyone will start roasting at 6:45 p.m. Once the record's broken (knock on wood), you can stay at Chicken N' Pickle until 10 p.m.
All attendees have to be at least 12 years old. Each person has to roast and eat their own s'more.
In addition to the bragging right, you'll be able to have some free finger foods, play games, and get an autograph from Dallas Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber.
Other events:
- Mesquite Championship Rodeo (every Saturday through Aug. 26)
- Rave: Riddim of the Night (Dallas)
- Broadway Rave (Dallas)
- Dallas Wings Back To School Night (Arlington)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- Britney Spears tribute show (Plano)
- Southside Melting Pot Market (Dallas)
- "Science Behind Pixar" exhibit (Dallas, open until Sept. 4)
- Old School Hip Hop Brunch Buffet & Party (Fort Worth)
- Fort Worth Marg Crawl
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Cowtown Cabaret at Red Goose Saloon (Fort Worth, 18+)
- Pool party at Whiskey Garden (Fort Worth)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Silent Party: RnB vs Hip Hop (Fort Worth)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Italian Wine Education Series (Fort Worth)
- Night Brunch at ESO Mimosa Bar (Arlington)
- Drag with Me! The Show: Brunch (Fort Worth, 18+)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- The Perfect Parfait's Official Tasting (Arlington)
- Aggtown Merch N Mix Health, Healing, and Harmony Expo (Arlington)
- Brunch N Paint (Arlington)
- Clean Improv Comedy Show (Arlington)
- Jazz & RnB Paint Night (Arlington)
- Saturday Night Lights with Konstantina Gianni (Dallas)
- Adult Night at Hawaiian Waters (The Colony)
Sunday, July 23
Our favorite rolling stone has been going on and on (and on and on) around the country this summer, and she'll be back in her hometown for her second "Unfollow Me" concert in her Dallas.
Erykah Badu will be performing with fellow musician Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def). She also promised to bring some surprise guests, too!
Dallasites can follow the "Unfollow Me" tour and the love of their life at the American Airlines Center. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at about $46.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Build Your Own Mimimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat & Sun until Aug 31)
- Art Overdose DTX - Respect the Artist (21+)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Texas Rangers watch party (Plano, running until Aug. 31)
- Melting Pot Market: ArtPark (Dallas)
- Shake Back Sundays at Level Nightclub (Dallas, every Sunday)
- Wino Wine Festival (Fairview)
- Brisket 101 class (Fort Worth)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Texas TakeOver Custom Car Show and Concert (Fort Worth)
- Make & Take: Czech Kolaches (Fort Worth)
- Inspiring Women's Gala (Pantego)
- "Jennifer's Body" at Rooftop Cinema Club (Fort Worth)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (July 28-30)? Email the info to digital@wfaa.com.
Other upcoming events: