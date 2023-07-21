Weekend events in DFW: Cocktail class, s'mores, Erykah Badu and more

This one's for everyone not looking to go to Barbie Land.

DALLAS — 👏 We made it to another weekend!

If you're looking for Barbie-related events, we've got a separate list for you!

This one's for those of you who aren't interested in the Barbie hype train (Which is cool. More pink for the rest of us! 🩷).

The heat's not taking much of a break this weekend. The WFAA weather team sees a small chance of rain for North Texas. As always, whatever you decide to do, stay cool out there!

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

Friday, July 21

You know what they say: Give a person a drink, you'll satisfy them for a day. If you teach them to make the drink, you'll satisfy them for a lifetime .... or something like that.

Eataly Dallas will be having a few Cocktail Camps to teach people the basics of cocktail-making, including the ingredients and equipment that are vital for a well-stocked home bar.

For this class, the Eataly Beverage Director will have three cocktail-making demonstrations centered on rum with a special cocktail, an Italian class, and a Summer classic.

Class is in session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Eataly. Tickets are $55.

Summer days at Terra - let's just say, it's a vibe 💛 ☀️ This summer, make the most of longer, slower days with an... Posted by Eataly Dallas on Monday, July 3, 2023

Other events:

This summer, Tiffwich® Block Parties are back, baby! Join us for free Tiffwich® Ice Cream Sandwiches, music, games,... Posted by Tiff's Treats on Monday, July 17, 2023

Saturday, July 22

This one's for anyone in North Texas with a competitive spirit and/or a big sweet tooth!

The Grapevine-based company Solo Stove is inviting people out to the local Chicken N Pickle to get involved in their "S'moresapalooza."

The goal is to break the Guinness world record for the most people making s'mores simultaneously. According to the Guiness website, the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee/Williamson County set the record in 2018 with 801 people making s'mores at the same time.

Limited tickets are now available. Be sure to use the code SOLOSTOVEGWR when you register for them (if you're using a mobile device, you might have some issues registering. Check the bottom of this story for how to get around that.)

On Saturday, participants will start registering at 6 p.m., then everyone will start roasting at 6:45 p.m. Once the record's broken (knock on wood), you can stay at Chicken N' Pickle until 10 p.m.

All attendees have to be at least 12 years old. Each person has to roast and eat their own s'more.

In addition to the bragging right, you'll be able to have some free finger foods, play games, and get an autograph from Dallas Mavericks power forward Maxi Kleber.

Want to become a Guinness World Record holder? On July 22, we're roasting the record for the most people making s'... Posted by Solo Stove on Friday, July 7, 2023

Other events:

Neon Summer Adult Night is back at Hawaiian Waters The Colony this Saturday, July 22 from 7:30-10:30pm! Experience fun... Posted by Hawaiian Waters on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Sunday, July 23

Our favorite rolling stone has been going on and on (and on and on) around the country this summer, and she'll be back in her hometown for her second "Unfollow Me" concert in her Dallas.

Erykah Badu will be performing with fellow musician Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def). She also promised to bring some surprise guests, too!

Dallasites can follow the "Unfollow Me" tour and the love of their life at the American Airlines Center. The show is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at about $46.

Unfollow Me Tour 2023 . Photos by tony krash Posted by Erykah Badu on Friday, July 14, 2023

Other events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (July 28-30)? Email the info to digital@wfaa.com.