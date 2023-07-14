Meow Wolf, early Halloween, T-Swift yoga and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

I started writing this on a Tuesday. THAT'S how ready I am for the weekend.

DALLAS — The category for this weekend is "Unreal."

North Texas is getting a little weird, so why not embrace it? From a mystical "Real Unreal" portal, to a convention full of unreal characters, to a yoga session that might be hard for some to imagine, let's just let the wonders take over.

You know what's unfortunately normal? This HEAT. The weather team sees triple-digit temps for this weekend, so be sure to keep your cool out here!

Here's a look at what's happening:

Friday, July 14

We've been talking about this for over a year, and it's finally here: Meow Wolf's permanent North Texas portal!

Meow Wolf is known for its immersive and interactive experiences aimed at transporting audiences of all ages into fantastical realms of story and exploration.

"The Real Unreal" will teleport people to 30 rooms used by artists to "realize a unique vision within the broader experience," according to the company.

It all begins with a blended family who has unknowingly unlocked portals to a different existence. As participants investigate these portals to the unknown, they will explore rooms that are both unfamiliar yet accessible through unforgettable psychedelic art.

On the Meow Wolf website, you'll choose the day you want to go to the exhibit and reserve your time period. Then, you'll choose which ticket option you'd like to have. They start at $45.

Saturday, July 15

You may have heard about Christmas in July, but what about Halloween in July?

If you're a fan of spooky season, then check out the Texas Haunters Convention: A Halloween & Costume Expo. The Mesquite Convention Center will be full of family-friendly vendors, events, and more for Halloween and cosplay fanatics.

Meet two popular Texas authors, learn popular spooky dances (like Wednesday's viral dance or the Rocky Horror "Time Warp") or how to do zombie makeup, get an EARLY start on trick-or-treating, and much more.

Tickets for attendees 13 and older vary between $10-25, those 12 and under are $6-10, and kids 2 and younger get in free.

We’re so honored to be supported by the Texas Haunters Convention! Hope to see you there! pic.twitter.com/lzYcWDf7ME — Y’alloween! (@yalloweentx) June 30, 2023

Sunday, July 16

Why not start your Sunday with some Swiftie Sun Salutation poses?

The Arlington Museum of Art (AMA) is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class with the Arlington Yoga Center. From 11 a.m. to noon, embrace the good vibes as you welcome your Sunday with all T-Swift music.

Tickets cost $25, which pays for the class and admission to see all of AMA's summer exhibit, including their Taylor Swift "Eras Tour Collection."

🎶 Join Arlington Yoga Center for a harmonious journey through time with "Yoga Through The Eras" at the Arlington Museum... Posted by Downtown Arlington Texas on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

