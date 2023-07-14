Meow Wolf, early Halloween, T-Swift yoga and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — The category for this weekend is "Unreal."
North Texas is getting a little weird, so why not embrace it? From a mystical "Real Unreal" portal, to a convention full of unreal characters, to a yoga session that might be hard for some to imagine, let's just let the wonders take over.
You know what's unfortunately normal? This HEAT. The weather team sees triple-digit temps for this weekend, so be sure to keep your cool out here!
Here's a look at what's happening:
Friday, July 14
We've been talking about this for over a year, and it's finally here: Meow Wolf's permanent North Texas portal!
Meow Wolf is known for its immersive and interactive experiences aimed at transporting audiences of all ages into fantastical realms of story and exploration.
"The Real Unreal" will teleport people to 30 rooms used by artists to "realize a unique vision within the broader experience," according to the company.
It all begins with a blended family who has unknowingly unlocked portals to a different existence. As participants investigate these portals to the unknown, they will explore rooms that are both unfamiliar yet accessible through unforgettable psychedelic art.
On the Meow Wolf website, you'll choose the day you want to go to the exhibit and reserve your time period. Then, you'll choose which ticket option you'd like to have. They start at $45.
Other events
- Alternative Products Expo (Dallas, Thurs-Sat)
- Summer Friday Happy Hour at The Rustic (Dallas, every Friday until end of July)
- SportsCon (Dallas, all weekend)
- If It Don't Feel Like 90's R&B (Dallas)
- Escapism EDM show (Dallas)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Go Loco for Coconuts at Truck Yard (The Colony, Friday & Saturday)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until July 28)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Ritmo Night with Aguasol (Plano)
- Skyline Sketch Art at Reunion Tower (Dallas)
- Free baguettes at la Medeleine
- Photo exhibition: "Portraits of Black Cowboy Culture in Texas" (Dallas, open until July 29)
- Tom Petty Concert Experience (Arlington)
- Oh Là Là! Bastille Day Party (Dallas)
- Asian Film Festival of Dallas (all weekend)
- FluidFriday's Open Mic (The Colony, monthly)
Saturday, July 15
You may have heard about Christmas in July, but what about Halloween in July?
If you're a fan of spooky season, then check out the Texas Haunters Convention: A Halloween & Costume Expo. The Mesquite Convention Center will be full of family-friendly vendors, events, and more for Halloween and cosplay fanatics.
Meet two popular Texas authors, learn popular spooky dances (like Wednesday's viral dance or the Rocky Horror "Time Warp") or how to do zombie makeup, get an EARLY start on trick-or-treating, and much more.
Tickets for attendees 13 and older vary between $10-25, those 12 and under are $6-10, and kids 2 and younger get in free.
Other events
- Punch Bowl Social Dallas opening party with mechanical bull
- Mesquite Championship Rodeo (every Saturday through Aug. 26)
- Emo Nite (Dallas)
- Urban Trivia Game Night (Plano)
- Adult Night at SPARK! Dallas
- Saved By The Brunch! at Twisted Bar & Grill (The Colony)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- Silent Party Dallas (monthly)
- Ternion Sound dubstep at Granada Theater (Dallas)
- Sounds of Summer: Silverado Mullet Country Music (The Colony)
- "Science Behind Pixar" exhibit (Dallas, open until Sept. 4)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Saturday Night Lights with Cheat Codes at Happiest Hour (Dallas)
- VIBRATE with FULL CRATE + NaturalHiiigh & Sober (Dallas)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Reggae Night (Dallas)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Minority Mental Health Fair (Dallas, free)
- Rage Against the Machine tribute show (The Colony)
- Tribute show: Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, etc. (Anna)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Alcohol Inks and Drinks (North Richland Hills)
- Disco, TX presents BARBIE DREAMHOUSE (Dallas, 21+)
Sunday, July 16
Why not start your Sunday with some Swiftie Sun Salutation poses?
The Arlington Museum of Art (AMA) is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class with the Arlington Yoga Center. From 11 a.m. to noon, embrace the good vibes as you welcome your Sunday with all T-Swift music.
Tickets cost $25, which pays for the class and admission to see all of AMA's summer exhibit, including their Taylor Swift "Eras Tour Collection."
Other events
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Build Your Own Mimimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat & Sun until Aug 31)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Texas Rangers watch party (Plano, running until Aug. 31)
- Shake Back Sundays at Level Nightclub (Dallas, every Sunday)
- Three Links monthly garage sale (Dallas)
- Lola's Rock N' Roll Rummage Sale (Fort Worth)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Erica Banks pop-up pool party (Dallas)
- Supreme Sundays at Dallas Social Club
- Old School Hip-Hop Bunrch Buffet & Party (Fort Worth)
- Drag Brunch at Blum (Dallas, 21+)
- Rhythm & Brunch (Addison)
- Summer Splash Bash (Grapevine, free)
- Drinks & Drums (Dallas)
- Brunch & Bubble with $1 mimosas (Allen)
- Lights Out Drag Show - Glow Stick Party (Denton, 21+)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (July 21-23)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Other upcoming events: