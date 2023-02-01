Dave Chappelle, fireworks, and running with bubble: Things to do this weekend in DFW

DALLAS — If you ask me, I think there are two things that should be celebrated.
1. It's Fourth of July weekend, and I'm sure a lot of you are looking to paint your town red, white and blue (way ahead of you there).
2. This weekend's bringing a chance of rain, so we could cool off just a little bit around here.
So cheers to all of the events we can handle and all of the rain we can get!
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.
Friday, June 30
Thursday night's not the only chance to see Dave Chappelle while he's in town (which is good, 'cause those tickets are sold out).
The comedian added another show at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, starting at 7:30 p.m. As of Thursday afternoon, there are still a good batch of tickets available starting at about $130 (before fees).
NOTE: The following video was recorded on June 6.
Other events
- National Food Truck Day event (Dallas)
- Magic Mike Live (Frisco, closing weekend)
- Little Dog Days (Dallas)
- Summer Friday Happy Hour at The Rustic (Dallas, every Friday until end of July
- George Strait tribute show (Plano)
- "Devil Wears Prada" screening at Fort Worth Rooftop Cinema Club
- "Hadestown" (Fort Worth, all weekend)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Tabboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until July 28)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Culture Fridays: Trap vs 90 at Culture Addison
- Photo exhibition: "Portraits of Black Cowboy Culture in Texas" (Dallas, open until July 29)
- TLC & Shaggy with Sean Kingston and En Vogue (Irving)
Saturday, July 1
This will arguably be the cleanest messy event in North Texas this weekend.
Kick off your weekend early with a Bubble Run at Texas Motor Speedway.
First things first: SIGN UP IN ADVANCE! Tickets are free (before fees) until 1:59 a.m. Saturday.
Check-in time starts at 6 a.m., then you hit the ground running at 8 a.m.
Participants will start the race in small sections instead of having everyone run at once. Throughout the race, you'll experience four walls of colored bubbles (red, green, blue and yellow).
Other events
- FC Dallas Military Appreciation Night with drone show (Frisco)
- Independence Rave at The Green Elephant (Dallas)
- Guns n' Roses tribute show (Plano)
- Melting Pot Market at Artpark (Dallas)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- "Science Behind Pixar" exhibit (Dallas, open until Sept. 4)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
Sunday, July 2
The Firewheel Town Center is bringing back its Star Spangled Spectacular event.
Food trucks and vendors get there at 4 p.m. and the event itself kicks off at 5 p.m. You can enjoy the activities, inflatables and live music until 9 p.m. The fireworks go off at 9:15 p.m.
This is one of the many things going on in North Texas for the 4th of July. Check out our list here.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Drag Brunch at Mesa Mezcal (Irving)
- Dallas Wings "Hometown Heroes" game (Arlington)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Shake Back Sundays at Level Nightclub (Dallas, every Sunday)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Thunder Moon Party at Thunderbird Station (Dallas)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (July 7-9)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
