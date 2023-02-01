Dave Chappelle, fireworks, and running with bubble: Things to do this weekend in DFW

Fireworks won't be the only things popping off around here.

DALLAS — If you ask me, I think there are two things that should be celebrated.

1. It's Fourth of July weekend, and I'm sure a lot of you are looking to paint your town red, white and blue (way ahead of you there).

2. This weekend's bringing a chance of rain, so we could cool off just a little bit around here.

So cheers to all of the events we can handle and all of the rain we can get!

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend.

Friday, June 30

Thursday night's not the only chance to see Dave Chappelle while he's in town (which is good, 'cause those tickets are sold out).

The comedian added another show at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, starting at 7:30 p.m. As of Thursday afternoon, there are still a good batch of tickets available starting at about $130 (before fees).

Saturday, July 1

This will arguably be the cleanest messy event in North Texas this weekend.

Kick off your weekend early with a Bubble Run at Texas Motor Speedway.

First things first: SIGN UP IN ADVANCE! Tickets are free (before fees) until 1:59 a.m. Saturday.

Check-in time starts at 6 a.m., then you hit the ground running at 8 a.m.

Participants will start the race in small sections instead of having everyone run at once. Throughout the race, you'll experience four walls of colored bubbles (red, green, blue and yellow).

It’s bubbly 😶‍🌫️, it’s fun 🤩 & it’s for everyone 👨‍👩‍👦🤍 👉🏽 Sign up today and enjoy FREE registration... Posted by Bubble RUN on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Sunday, July 2

The Firewheel Town Center is bringing back its Star Spangled Spectacular event.

Food trucks and vendors get there at 4 p.m. and the event itself kicks off at 5 p.m. You can enjoy the activities, inflatables and live music until 9 p.m. The fireworks go off at 9:15 p.m.

This is one of the many things going on in North Texas for the 4th of July. Check out our list here.

Star Spangled Spectacular: A Firewheel Town Center Celebration returns this Sunday, July 2nd from 5-9:30pm! Title... Posted by Firewheel Town Center on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

