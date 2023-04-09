Easter events, Reggae Fest, Anime soccer and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

It'll be easier to get eggs around North Texas than at grocery stores.

DALLAS — Wow... Easter weekend already!? Man, the year's flying by!

As always, the list of things to do is endless around North Texas. There are so many Easter egg hunts going on, it might be easier to get a dozen eggs at a park than at a grocery story (especially with the way these egg prices are set up now 🙄).

Here's what we found:

Friday, April 7

Make some time to "escape to the islands," 'cause the Dallas Reggae Festival is back in town!

Head to Addison Circle Park anytime this weekend, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Each day will be full of live performers, Caribbean food, dancing, family-friendly events and vendors selling art and jewelry.

One promoter for the Reggae Festival says, "“Reggae music brings us together, unites communities, and serves as a rallying cry when everything else seems to fall on deaf ears. The goal is to unite the audience with performers from many different generations."

Ticket prices vary for each day. You could all get one ticket for $75 that'll pay for the whole weekend.

Other Friday events:

Saturday, April 8

Soccer and Anime fans unite!

An Blue Lock-inspired soccer tournament will be taking over Crossbar in Richardson, with a crossover event involving Crunchyroll, LA Galaxy, and Saturdays Football.

Watch or join co-ed 3v3 group that'll play simultaneously. The games will for 4 minutes, following "King of the Court" rules.

The winning team will get a prize pack, and all participants get a free Crunchyroll membership trial.

All participants have to be at 18 years old to participate. Check out all of the rules before you sign up and show up.

Other Saturday events:

Sunday, April 9

Easter (everywhere)

No matter how you celebrate Easter, there are plenty of way to go about it in North Texas in Sunday. There are brunch events and day party, and a big celebration happening in Dallas.

Keep in mind, there are a bunch of Easter events happening in the days leading up to Sunday.

Other Sunday events:

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (April 14-16)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.