Easter events, Reggae Fest, Anime soccer and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — Wow... Easter weekend already!? Man, the year's flying by!
As always, the list of things to do is endless around North Texas. There are so many Easter egg hunts going on, it might be easier to get a dozen eggs at a park than at a grocery story (especially with the way these egg prices are set up now 🙄).
Here's what we found:
Friday, April 7
Make some time to "escape to the islands," 'cause the Dallas Reggae Festival is back in town!
Head to Addison Circle Park anytime this weekend, starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Each day will be full of live performers, Caribbean food, dancing, family-friendly events and vendors selling art and jewelry.
One promoter for the Reggae Festival says, "“Reggae music brings us together, unites communities, and serves as a rallying cry when everything else seems to fall on deaf ears. The goal is to unite the audience with performers from many different generations."
Ticket prices vary for each day. You could all get one ticket for $75 that'll pay for the whole weekend.
Other Friday events:
- Take On Me: New Wave 80s Party (Dallas)
- Tink & Friends: Thanks 4 Everything Tour (Dallas)
- Toxic: A Tribute to Britney Spears (Plano)
- Michael Rapaport at Addison Improv (multiple shows)
- HUB Petting Zoo + Easter Bunny (Allen)
- Sofar Sounds (Fort Worth)
- Xtreme Knockout Fight Night 60 (Arlington)
- So Fresh Fridays Karaoke Night (Kennedale)
- RISE ABOVE exhibit at National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum (Fort Worth, multiple dates)
- Flame Working class (Fort Worth, multiple dates)
- Love, Pain and Comedy Tour (Arlington)
- Into The Woods opening weekend (Dallas)
Saturday, April 8
Soccer and Anime fans unite!
An Blue Lock-inspired soccer tournament will be taking over Crossbar in Richardson, with a crossover event involving Crunchyroll, LA Galaxy, and Saturdays Football.
Watch or join co-ed 3v3 group that'll play simultaneously. The games will for 4 minutes, following "King of the Court" rules.
The winning team will get a prize pack, and all participants get a free Crunchyroll membership trial.
All participants have to be at 18 years old to participate. Check out all of the rules before you sign up and show up.
Other Saturday events:
- Founders Day Country Fair (Lucas)
- GIMME GIMME Disco (Dallas)
- Road 2 Carnival Dance Class (Arlington)
- Dallas Easter Eggstravaganza (Dallas)
- Easter Bacon & Egg Hunt (Dallas, dogs welcome)
- Silent Party Dallas: "For The 99's & 2000's Dirty South"
- Dallas Fashion Week (Thursday, Friday, Saturday)
- Gigantic Gospel Concert (Dallas)
- Dallas Silent Party: Hip Hop vs R&B vs Twerk
- The Wild Detectives & Deep Vellum Anniversary Party (Dallas)
- Coco's Hop-Up Shop: Anime, Crafts, Arts market (Lancaster)
- Easter Egg Hunt at Bonnieview Park (Dallas)
- Taste of Africa (Dallas)
- Keep It Poppin Easter Egg Hunt (Dallas)
- Trap N Paint King or Queen (Dallas)
- Ken The Man at LEVEL (Dallas)
- The Night Brunch at ESO (Arlington)
- Easter Egg Hunt + Easter Bunny at The HUB (Allen)
- In-Sync Exotics Easter Egg Hunt
- Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto (Fort Worth, all weekend)
Sunday, April 9
Easter (everywhere)
No matter how you celebrate Easter, there are plenty of way to go about it in North Texas in Sunday. There are brunch events and day party, and a big celebration happening in Dallas.
Keep in mind, there are a bunch of Easter events happening in the days leading up to Sunday.
- Easter in the Park (Dallas)
- Easter Brunch at Omni Dallas Hotel (Reserve in advance)
- Jazzy Easter Brunch at Legacy Hall (Plano, reserve in advance)
- Easter Brunch at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
- Crystal Queer Riot Easter Day Party & Brunch (Dallas)
- Neo Soul Sundays (Easter Edition) at Lava Cantina (The Colony)
Other Sunday events:
- Immersive Gamebox (Dallas or The Colony)
- BeatStreet Poetry Social & Open Mic (Dallas)
- Candle Making Class (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Food Truck Pop-up at Klyde Warren Park (Dallas)
- Masters Golf Watch Party at The HUB (Allen)
- Lola's Local Farmers Market (Fort Worth)
- Mavericks Watch Party at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Bakery 101: Roman Style Pizza (Dallas, 12-1:30p or 5:30-7p)
- Green Jacket Masters Watch Party (Dallas, Sat. & Sun.)
