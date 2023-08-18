Fair fun, childhood fantasies, helping Hawaii and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — I'm sorry, but I'm genuinely irritated with the weather. I've never been so happy to see high temps in the 90s. Why couldn't they stay 'til the weekend???
OK, rant over.
Y'all know the drill. Do what you want to do, but keep your cool out here.
Here's a look at what's going on this weekend:
Friday, August 18
Saddle up! The Annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo is back for its 95th year.
This year's fair will be open from Aug. 18-26, and each day has its own schedule of events. This Friday's schedule includes art exhibitions, a cattle show, pony rides, and a performance by Aaron Watson.
Fair organizers are keeping the heat in mind. Due to the high temps, the scheduled openings for the rides and midway will be delayed each day. Expect the rides to be open at about 7 p.m.
Other events
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Space Cowboy Rave (Dallas)
- Summer Music Series (Plano, every other Friday)
- Havana NRG at Legacy Hall (Plano)
- Candlelight Concert: Featuring Vivaldi's Four Seasons & More (Dallas)
- Sounds of Summer: Coby Wier Band of the Lost (The Colony)
- Science Behind Pixar exhibit (Dallas, open through Sept. 4)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Summer Nights at Terra (Dallas, every Thurs-Sat until Aug 26)
- Metallica concert (Arlington, Friday & Sunday)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Meow Wolf (Grapevine, everyday)
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Barbie pop-up at The Whippersnapper bar (Dallas)
Saturday, August 19
This might be your one chance to act a fool at a grocery store without getting in trouble.
Walmart is inviting customers to their Summer Rewind event across 33 cities, including in Fort Worth at their North Beach Street store.
There will basically be no rules for the event.
You want to jump into a ball cage? Do that!
Want to take ice cream out of the freezer and eat it then & there? You better!
Flash photography? They'll be upset if you don't do it!
Everything's happening in the Walmart parking lot. Take a turn at the at the vending machine, get a frozen treat in the freezer speakeasy, hop in a life-sized toy box for photos, and more.
The Summer Rewind is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Other events
- Frozen (Fort Worth, closing weekend)
- Jon Wolfe with Matt Hillyer (Plano)
- Mesquite Championship Rodeo (every Saturday through Aug. 26)
- Hoedown Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Parents Night Out - Lock-In for kids (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Souled Out Saturdays (Plano, every Saturday through Sept. 30)
- Melting Pot Market (Dallas)
- 12 Hours of Movement Misery (Dallas)
- Backyard Jamboree & Drop Your Pants Party (The Colony)
- Sounds of Summer: Ryder Grimes (The Colony)
- ABBA-inspired disco (Dallas)
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Saturday Night Lights at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Pints & Pups (Addison)
Sunday, August 20
#MauiStrong Fundraiser (Bedford)
As Hawaii residents are working to recover from the Maui fire, North Texans are already stepping up with ways to help out.
The Pineapple Grill restaurant in Bedford will have an event in support of the survivors. They'll be at the Midcities Montessori Gym from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with food, entertainment and a raffle. The Hawaiian-owned restaurant is asking everyone attending to wear pink and bring chairs and blankets.
If you can't make it to the event, there are still ways that you can help out. Click here for more info.
Other events
- H.S. Reunion Tour - Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more (Dallas)
- Metallica concert (Arlington, Friday & Sunday)
- Texas Rangers watch party (Plano, running until Aug. 31)
- FC Dallas watch party (Plano)
- Spark! Dallas (every weekend until Aug 27)
- Croissant Workshop (Fort Worth)
- Cocktails For A Cause at Bar Louie's (any location, every day for the rest of the year)
- Lola's Rock N Roll Rummage Sale (Fort Worth)
- Wake-N-Bake Brunch (Richardson, 21+)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat & Sun until Aug 31)
- Dallasites101 Pool Party
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Candlelight concert: Amy Winehouse Tribute
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Aug. 25-27)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.