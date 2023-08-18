Fair fun, childhood fantasies, helping Hawaii and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

The weekend's back, but so is the heat.

DALLAS — I'm sorry, but I'm genuinely irritated with the weather. I've never been so happy to see high temps in the 90s. Why couldn't they stay 'til the weekend???

OK, rant over.

Y'all know the drill. Do what you want to do, but keep your cool out here.

Here's a look at what's going on this weekend:

Friday, August 18

Saddle up! The Annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo is back for its 95th year.

This year's fair will be open from Aug. 18-26, and each day has its own schedule of events. This Friday's schedule includes art exhibitions, a cattle show, pony rides, and a performance by Aaron Watson.

Fair organizers are keeping the heat in mind. Due to the high temps, the scheduled openings for the rides and midway will be delayed each day. Expect the rides to be open at about 7 p.m.

NOTICE: Due to the extreme high temperatures, the scheduled opening for the rides and midway will be delayed each day.... Posted by North Texas Fair & Rodeo on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Saturday, August 19

This might be your one chance to act a fool at a grocery store without getting in trouble.

Walmart is inviting customers to their Summer Rewind event across 33 cities, including in Fort Worth at their North Beach Street store.

There will basically be no rules for the event.

You want to jump into a ball cage? Do that!

Want to take ice cream out of the freezer and eat it then & there? You better!

Flash photography? They'll be upset if you don't do it!

Everything's happening in the Walmart parking lot. Take a turn at the at the vending machine, get a frozen treat in the freezer speakeasy, hop in a life-sized toy box for photos, and more.

The Summer Rewind is taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, August 20

#MauiStrong Fundraiser (Bedford)

As Hawaii residents are working to recover from the Maui fire, North Texans are already stepping up with ways to help out.

The Pineapple Grill restaurant in Bedford will have an event in support of the survivors. They'll be at the Midcities Montessori Gym from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with food, entertainment and a raffle. The Hawaiian-owned restaurant is asking everyone attending to wear pink and bring chairs and blankets.

If you can't make it to the event, there are still ways that you can help out. Click here for more info.

