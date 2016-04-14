Events in DFW this weekend: Kirk Myers-Hill, Reunion Tower, Bluebonnets, and more

The category for this weekend's events is "Celebration."

DALLAS — There seems to be a celebratory theme with a lot of events happening this weekend, and each one has their special reason.

From bluebonnets and beer, to a Dallas staple and a local icon gone too soon, the next few days will highlight some of the many reasons to love North Texas.

Here's what happening this weekend:

Friday, April 14

Dallas Southern Pride will spend the weekend honoring Kirk Myers-Hill, founder and CEO of Abounding Prosperity, Incorporated and a well-known community leader in South Dallas.

Dallas Southern Pride invites the public to Myers-Hill's visitation on Thursday and his funeral service on Friday.

They'll then host an event celebrating his life at Thrive Nightclub, starting at 8 p.m. Friday. It'll be free to enter and there will be an open bar until 9:30 p.m. In addition to that, Texas native rapper BeatKing (AKA: Club Godzilla) is also set to perform.

Saturday, April 15

It's a party on top of the world ... or at least on top of Dallas. The city's Reunion Tower will be celebrating its 45th birthday on Saturday.

The tower will mark its special day with two lights shows featuring a pink a teal display. You can catch the lights from 12:01 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. or 7:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The Dallas skyline will also light up to celebrate the Reunion's birthday and "Reunion Tower Day," according to a Mayoral Proclamation.

And if you have a birthday in April, consider yourself lucky! The tower is offering discounted adult general admission tickets all weekend for $4.50.

Keep in mind, the discount will only be available at the ticket counter. Have your ID ready to show proof that you're the tower's birthday twin.

Sunday, April 16

Bask in the beauty of bluebonnets in Ennis this weekend.

The city is celebrating not only one of Texas' state flowers (apparently, there are six), but also their own Bluebonnet Trails, which was designated that the state's official trail in 1997.

The Bluebonnet Festival will be full of food, kid-friendly activities, vendors, and performances. You can also participate in the Downtown Ennis Wine Wander, while you're at it.

Tickets will be available at the gate at $5 for everyone 13 years and older. Kids 12 and under get in for free.

If you can't make to the festival, you can still take a drive around the Bluebonnet Trails. They'll be available until the end of April.

