Three things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Honor Dolly Parton, Keep the St. Patrick's Day party going and watch Goofy attempt a triple axel

From Dolly Parton-soundtracked skate sessions to bar crawls through Uptown Dallas, these are the top events happening in DFW this weekend.

DALLAS — Temperatures may be starting to rise in North Texas as winter officially turns to spring, but who says we can't still keep cool?

In fact, two of the three events we're recommending this week are so cool, they're literally taking place on ice.

Here are all the details.

Saturday

Get your ice skates and your girlies -- it's time to get down with Dolly! In honor of women's history month, Galleria Dallas is celebrating our iconic queen, Ms. Dolly Parton herself. The country legend is releasing her 52nd album this spring -- yes, I said 52nd! -- and the Galleria Dallas Ice Skating Center will be playing hits from across her five decades in the industry for skaters to groove to on Saturday. The event runs from 3 to 5 p.m., and it costs $12 to get on the ice -- or $17 if you need to rent skates.

Oh, you thought St. Patrick's Day celebrations were over? No way. You're going to want to start hydrating now, because you'll need all the help you can get to make it through this Uptown Dallas bar crawl. Group rate tickets start at $20 a head, and in exchange, you and the gang can experience exclusive drink specials, amazing local food and -- the best part -- no cover charge at any of the participating venues. Don't worry about wasting time on making these festivities look good for the 'gram, either. Because there will of course be a professional photographer on hand to document it all for you! The fun kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Blackfriar Pub on McKinney Avenue.

Sunday