Food, Film, Finals, Festivals: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — If you couldn't tell from the headline, the category for this weekend's events is "F."

Calm down, we're not talking about failures. This "F" is strictly for "Fun" (shout out SpongeBob) and anything that defines it: Festivals, Food, Films, Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. These are f-bombs worth dropping!

Now, let's start with events happening on everyone's favorite day: FRIDAY.

Friday, May 19

"Come for the music, but experience so much more at Wildflower!"

For three decades, the Wildflower! Festival has provided a variety of music and art that exemplifies cultures in North Texas

Friday through Sunday will be jam-packed with a bunch of musicians. kid's activities, regional cuisine, and ways to support local businesses and creatives.

The festival will be at the Galatyn Park Urban Center. Ticket prices vary, but kids 12 and under get in for free.

Other events

Saturday, May 20

You've probably heard of a bar crawl, but what about a food crawl? There's a first time for everything!

The Find Goodness Festival is your chance to sample signature dishes from all nine restaurants the HUB in Allen. Sample a slider, bite into some BBQ, take a taco or two, and more.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. and tickets cost about $25 total.

Other events

Sunday, May 21

The Stars cracked the Krakens Monday night, now they're getting ready to battle with the Golden Knights. The team will be in Vegas for their first two games Friday and Sunday, but we're still rooting for them here at home.

You can head to Legacy Hall in Plano for when the puck drops at 2 p.m. Grab a plate from their 20-plus eateries and/or get drink from the bar.

The watch party's free, but you should register in advance. Also, seating is first-come, first-served. So if you're gonna go, you might wanna get there early!

Other events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (May 26-28)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.