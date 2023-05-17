Food, Film, Finals, Festivals: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — If you couldn't tell from the headline, the category for this weekend's events is "F."
Calm down, we're not talking about failures. This "F" is strictly for "Fun" (shout out SpongeBob) and anything that defines it: Festivals, Food, Films, Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals. These are f-bombs worth dropping!
Now, let's start with events happening on everyone's favorite day: FRIDAY.
Friday, May 19
"Come for the music, but experience so much more at Wildflower!"
For three decades, the Wildflower! Festival has provided a variety of music and art that exemplifies cultures in North Texas
Friday through Sunday will be jam-packed with a bunch of musicians. kid's activities, regional cuisine, and ways to support local businesses and creatives.
The festival will be at the Galatyn Park Urban Center. Ticket prices vary, but kids 12 and under get in for free.
Other events
- Texas Ballet Theater presents, "Alice in Wonderland" (Dallas, all weekend)
- Magic Mike Live (Frisco, running until June 11)
- Women's Rodeo World Championship (Fort Worth, Fri. and Sat.)
- Professional Bull Riders World Finals (PBR) (Fort Worth, Weekend 2)
- Texas Hippie Coalition (Fort Worth)
- Midnight Bullfighting (Fort Worth, Fri. & Sat.)
- Quinn XCII: The People's Tour (Irving)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until May 26)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- TroyBoi concert ft. Mr. Carmack and Stooki Sound (Dallas, 18+)
- Vandoliers concert (Arlington)
- Broadway Rave (Dallas)
- "New Girl" Late Night Rooftop Trivia (The Colony)
- Pop 2000 Tour hosted by NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick (Plano)
Saturday, May 20
You've probably heard of a bar crawl, but what about a food crawl? There's a first time for everything!
The Find Goodness Festival is your chance to sample signature dishes from all nine restaurants the HUB in Allen. Sample a slider, bite into some BBQ, take a taco or two, and more.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. and tickets cost about $25 total.
Other events
- Haitian Flag Day Picnic (Hickory Creek)
- Tacos & Tequila Fest (Fort Worth)
- James Hood's Mesmerica visual music journey (Fort Worth)
- Dallas Margarita Festival
- Mudbugs and Margaritas Charity Event (Frisco)
- Dallas Noir Fest
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- Hawaiian Waters 20th Birthday Bash (Garland)
- Mimosa Bar at Legacy Hall (Plano, Sat. & Sun. until June 25)
- Asian American Heritage Festival (Garland)
- You Can Live Again Expo and Awards (Dallas)
- Fusion: Celebrating Irving's Diversity
- Playdate In The Park (Dallas)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Affion Crocket (Addison, all weekend)
- World Whiskey Day (Plano)
- The Night Brunch at Eso Mimosa Bar (Arlington, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving)
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Movie in Concert"
Sunday, May 21
The Stars cracked the Krakens Monday night, now they're getting ready to battle with the Golden Knights. The team will be in Vegas for their first two games Friday and Sunday, but we're still rooting for them here at home.
You can head to Legacy Hall in Plano for when the puck drops at 2 p.m. Grab a plate from their 20-plus eateries and/or get drink from the bar.
The watch party's free, but you should register in advance. Also, seating is first-come, first-served. So if you're gonna go, you might wanna get there early!
Other events
- Mexico In Our Blood - De Toro a Todo (Fort Worth)
- Hayley Kiyoko: The Panorama Tour (Dallas)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Waxahachie, running until May 29)
- Immersive Disney animation (Dallas, open until September)
- Adults-Only Comedy Magic Show (Dallas)
- Now That's What I Call Brunch (Plano)
- Fort Worth Gun Show (Sat. and Sun.)
- "Legally Blonde" Movie Party (Irving)
- Matt Brooks Acoustic Patio Brunch (Frisco)
- Neo Soul Sundays (The Colony)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Watch Party: Texas Rangers vs. Colorado Rockies (Allen)
- DJ Dance Party (Allen)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (May 26-28)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Other upcoming events: