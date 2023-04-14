Chocolate, teddy bears, a planet party and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

This list may be shorter than usual, but it's a sweet one!

DALLAS — I don't know about y'all, but I'm ready to call it a week.

The good news is next week's bringing a nice cooldown for North Texas! So if you're dreading the upcoming week, at least you won't be sweating as much (maybe not at all [fingers crossed!]).

Here's a look at what's going on this weekend:

Friday, Sept. 8

If you're a proud tree-hugging, music-loving cinephile (movie lover), this one's for you!

Head to Downtown Cowtown at the Isis to "Party for the Planent." EarthX Film will host the event with three short films and conversations about the environment.

If you're of age, you can grab a drink at the bar to settle yourself in.

The night will end with a performance by Fort Worth native Abraham Alexander.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets range between $40-70.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Whether or not you're a fan of "National ____ Days," this is one I think anyone with a heart can get behind.

Saturday is National Teddy Bear Day and Build-A-Bear is celebrating in stores and online.

For every furry friend that's sold on Sept. 9, the company will donate a furry friend to the Build-A-Bear Foundation. The foundation focuses on literacy programs and children in need.

The donated Build-A-Bears will be "learning buddies" for children and classrooms in need.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Chocoholics, rejoice! Indulge and let your sweet tooth take over at the Dallas Chocolate Festival.

Friday will specifically be for VIPs, offering chocolate adult beverages, treats, and a bag of goodies to take home.

Saturday and Sunday will be "choc" full of how-to classes, chocolate-themed presentations, and exhibitors with all the sweets you can handle (and them some).

Tickets prices vary depending on what you want to do and what today. They range from $15-125 before taxes and fees.

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 15-17)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.