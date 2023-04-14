Chocolate, teddy bears, a planet party and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — I don't know about y'all, but I'm ready to call it a week.
The good news is next week's bringing a nice cooldown for North Texas! So if you're dreading the upcoming week, at least you won't be sweating as much (maybe not at all [fingers crossed!]).
Here's a look at what's going on this weekend:
Friday, Sept. 8
If you're a proud tree-hugging, music-loving cinephile (movie lover), this one's for you!
Head to Downtown Cowtown at the Isis to "Party for the Planent." EarthX Film will host the event with three short films and conversations about the environment.
If you're of age, you can grab a drink at the bar to settle yourself in.
The night will end with a performance by Fort Worth native Abraham Alexander.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets range between $40-70.
Other events
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Dallas Wings - Fan Appreciation Night (Arlington)
- Limelight concert (The Colony)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Circus Burlesque (Dallas, multiple dates)
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Thrift Studio Pop-up Shop (Dallas, Tues-Sat until Oct. 7)
- Barbie pop-up at The Whippersnapper bar (Dallas, open until Sept. 30)
- The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Dallas, Rated R, every weekend until Oct. 14)
- FluidFridays Open Mic (The Colony, monthly)
Saturday, Sept. 9
Whether or not you're a fan of "National ____ Days," this is one I think anyone with a heart can get behind.
Saturday is National Teddy Bear Day and Build-A-Bear is celebrating in stores and online.
For every furry friend that's sold on Sept. 9, the company will donate a furry friend to the Build-A-Bear Foundation. The foundation focuses on literacy programs and children in need.
The donated Build-A-Bears will be "learning buddies" for children and classrooms in need.
Other events
- Saturday Night Lights at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Mesquite Gun Show (Saturday & Sunday)
- Parents Night Out - Lock-In for kids (Dallas, every Saturday)
- TX Whiskey's Sippin' Saturdays (Fort Worth, 21+)
- Roller Disco Skating Night (Lewisville)
- Dallas Syphony Orchestra Prohibition concert
- We Denton Drag It ft. Trinity The Tuck (21+)
- Trucktober Fest at Truck Yard (The Colony)
- Yoga at TX Whiskey Ranch (Fort Worth, 21+)
- "For Good or Bad," artworks by Romulo Martinez (Dallas)
- Moneybagg Yo concert (Fort Worth)
- Dallas International Night Market
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
Sunday, Sept. 10
Chocoholics, rejoice! Indulge and let your sweet tooth take over at the Dallas Chocolate Festival.
Friday will specifically be for VIPs, offering chocolate adult beverages, treats, and a bag of goodies to take home.
Saturday and Sunday will be "choc" full of how-to classes, chocolate-themed presentations, and exhibitors with all the sweets you can handle (and them some).
Tickets prices vary depending on what you want to do and what today. They range from $15-125 before taxes and fees.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Game Day Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Sat. & Sun)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Dreamland exhibit at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Cocktails For A Cause at Bar Louie (every day for the rest of 2023)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Karaoke Sunday Nights (Arlington)
- One Team Scavenger Hunt (Fort Worth, multiple dates)
- Sleeping Panther Latin Night (Fort Worth, every Sunday)
- Bob N' Shop Market (Arlington, every weekend)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 15-17)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Other upcoming events: