NFL Draft, Derrick Days, and a sweet celebration: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — The category for this week's events is "time." This one might be a reach, but it's probably the best way to summarize some of this weekend's events.
A few events have ties to the past, present, and future on local and national levels. There's one event celebrating a city's past accomplishment, one for a local business acknowledging where they are now, and one that could foreshadow the future football season.
See? Worth the reach
Here's a look at what's happening in North Texas.
Friday, April 28
Looking for a spot to watch the NFL Drafts? Sheraton Dallas might do it for you!
The hotel's Draft Sports Bar and Lounge will have specials this Thursday through Saturday.
1. Happy Hour pricing: $4 for draught beer, seasonal sangria, old fashioned, house red and white wine, & house spirits
2. "Draftberry Lemonade" specialty cocktail, made with Tito's Vodka, house crafted blackberry syrup, fresh lemonade and a blackberry and lemon garnish.
3. Complimentary parking for up to four hours (PLEASE travel responsibly!)
The bar has 25 televisions, local and international beers, and signatures dishes from their Nashville Hot Chicken to the Nacho.
Other Friday events
- ICCT American Indian Art Festival
- Into The Woods (Dallas, closing weekend)
- Staged readings of The Henriad (Dallas, all weekend)
- Art In The Square (Southlake, all weekend)
- Green Elephant raves (Dallas, Fri. & Sat.)
- Smashing Cancer Charity Tennis Tournament (Keller, Fri. & Sat.)
- Kids Rock the Block Party (Irving)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until May 26)
- Thin Line film, music & photography festival (Denton, all weekend)
- Broadway Dallas presents Tootsie (closing weekend)
Saturday, April 29
The town of Corsicana is celebrating its rich history of oil this weekend.
From a hot dog lunch and a sip-n-stroll to a carnival and chili cook-off, there will be a lot going on in honor of the town's historical success.
Derrick Days have been have been a Corsicana tradition for almost 50 years. It celebrates their discovery of oil in the 1890's, which led to Texas' first oil boom.
Other Saturday events
- Blur Seltzie Fest at TUPPS Brewery (McKinney)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat. & Sun. until June 25)
- Dallas Holocaust Museum presents "Genocide Awareness Month: Survivors in Conversation"
- Artscape at Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (Sat. & Sun.)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- The Morning After, A Dallas Observer Brunch Event
- Whitney Houston tribute concert (Greenville)
- Tay Money's "Tay Day" concert (Dallas)
- Irving Taco & Margarita Festival
- Boozy Brunch + Day Party (Fort Worth)
- African American Health Expo and Fair (Fort Worth)
- Cowtown Cabaret: "The Best Little Saloon Show in Texas" (Fort Worth)
- Pizza cooking class (Fort Worth, 21+)
Sunday, April 30
A local ice cream shop is celebrating their first full year of business by giving their customers some sweet deals.
All weekend, Parlor's Ice Creams will offer three limited-edition cake flavors: Cake, Texas Sheet Cake and Strawberry Shortcake.
Visitors living in the DFW Metroplex can also enter in their raffle for a chance to win a year's worth ice cream, a t-shirt and a gift card.
That'll lead up to their birthday party on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Their shop at Hillside Village in Lakewood will be full of balloons to commemorate their special day.
Other Sunday events:
- Ella Mai "Heart On My Sleeve" concert (Dallas)
- Scarborough Renaissance Festival (Waxahachie, running until May 29)
- Immersive Disney animation (Dallas, open until September)
- Dog Bowl: The Ultimate Pooch Party (Dallas)
- Now That's What I Call Brunch (Plano)
- Karaoke Sunday Nights at Jamaca Gates (Arlington)
- Sunday Service - Rooftop Brunch Buffet & Party (Fort Worth)
- Crawfish Boil (Crowley, every Sunday)
- Cowtown Burger Showdown (Fort Worth)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- Dinner & A Show: "Barbecue for Ben" children's musical (Fort Worth)
- Women's Self Defense class (Fort Worth, every Sunday)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (April 5-7)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.
