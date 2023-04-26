NFL Draft, Derrick Days, and a sweet celebration: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Whether it's a beer, an ice cream cone or another special treat, raise it in the air and let's "cheers" to another week in the books.

DALLAS — The category for this week's events is "time." This one might be a reach, but it's probably the best way to summarize some of this weekend's events.

A few events have ties to the past, present, and future on local and national levels. There's one event celebrating a city's past accomplishment, one for a local business acknowledging where they are now, and one that could foreshadow the future football season.

See? Worth the reach

Here's a look at what's happening in North Texas.

Friday, April 28

Looking for a spot to watch the NFL Drafts? Sheraton Dallas might do it for you!

The hotel's Draft Sports Bar and Lounge will have specials this Thursday through Saturday.

1. Happy Hour pricing: $4 for draught beer, seasonal sangria, old fashioned, house red and white wine, & house spirits

2. "Draftberry Lemonade" specialty cocktail, made with Tito's Vodka, house crafted blackberry syrup, fresh lemonade and a blackberry and lemon garnish.

3. Complimentary parking for up to four hours (PLEASE travel responsibly!)

The bar has 25 televisions, local and international beers, and signatures dishes from their Nashville Hot Chicken to the Nacho.

Other Friday events

Saturday, April 29

The town of Corsicana is celebrating its rich history of oil this weekend.

From a hot dog lunch and a sip-n-stroll to a carnival and chili cook-off, there will be a lot going on in honor of the town's historical success.

Derrick Days have been have been a Corsicana tradition for almost 50 years. It celebrates their discovery of oil in the 1890's, which led to Texas' first oil boom.

Today is the day!! After a LONG three years, the festival is back! So come on out and let’s have some fun! We cant wait to see ya! Check out the website for a full list of times and details! Posted by Derrick Days Corsicana on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Other Saturday events

Sunday, April 30

A local ice cream shop is celebrating their first full year of business by giving their customers some sweet deals.

All weekend, Parlor's Ice Creams will offer three limited-edition cake flavors: Cake, Texas Sheet Cake and Strawberry Shortcake.

Visitors living in the DFW Metroplex can also enter in their raffle for a chance to win a year's worth ice cream, a t-shirt and a gift card.

That'll lead up to their birthday party on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Their shop at Hillside Village in Lakewood will be full of balloons to commemorate their special day.

Other Sunday events:

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (April 5-7)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.