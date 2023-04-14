Things to do in DFW this weekend: More Oktoberfests, good 'EATZ,' and an extraordinary festival

DALLAS — I'm sure anyone who wants to go to the State Fair is already making their plans, so it won't hurt Big Tex's feelings if he sits out on these weekend guides (we still love him, though!).
Keep in mind it'll be pretty hot out there, so pace yourself, people!
Here's a look at what else is going on in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.
Friday, Sept. 29
More Oktoberfests
Bring on the beer, 'cause Oktoberfest is still in full swing for North Texans.
We found two that are happening this Friday, but check out our Saturday list for more Oktoberfest-related events.
Other events
- P!NK concert (Arlington)
- Mid-Autumn Festival (Fort Worth)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Arsenic and Old Lace (Garland, two weekends)
- Summer Friday Music Series (Irving)
- Grapevine Main Live (every Friday through Oct. 27)
- Cityline Live (Richardson, every Friday & Saturday through Oct. 28)
- Haunted Soiree: A Macabre Cocktail Party (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Circus Burlesque (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Tribute show: Grease & the Music of the 50s and 60s (The Colony)
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Dallas PVAMU Scholarship Gala & Silent Auction
- Maxwell concert (Irving)
- Musical theater dance party (Dallas)
- Stockyards Championship Rodeo (Fort Worth, every Fri. & Sat.)
- Drink & Draw at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas)
- To Kill A Mockingbird (Fort Worth, all weekend)
- Four Day Weekend Improv Show (Fort Worth)
- Dallas WIngs vs. Vegas Aces (Arlington)
- Sofar Sounds Pool Party (Dallas)
Saturday, Sept. 30
Celebrate what diversity has to offer, especially in Dallas.
The OK2BX Foundation's annual festival is meant to create meaningful conversations and connections to bridge societal and cultural divides.
It's all taking place at the Deep Ellum Art Co. from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Listen to live music of a variety of artists, grab food from organizations promoting inclusivity, help create a square for the Diversity Quilt and more.
It's free to RSVP, but you can buy a ticket that donates to OK2BX.
Other events
- Botham Jean Foundation's Red Tie Gala (Addison)
- Agtoberfest (Fort Worth)
- TX Whiskey's Sippin' Saturdays (Fort Worth, 21+)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat. & Sun until Nov. 11)
- NTX Come As You Are Festival (Plano)
- Dallas Symphony Gala Concert & After Party
- Deep End Pool Series (Dallas, every Saturday & Monday) - Use code "DeepEnd" for 50% off
- DogFest DFW (Coppell)
- Joji concert (Fort Worth)
- Barbie pop-up at The Whippersnapper bar (Dallas, last day)
- Oktoberfeast: Beers, Brats & Bands (Plano)
- Dallas Oktoberfest
- Night Lights at Texas Metroplex (Ennis)
- Sofar Sounds (Fort Worth)
- Trap n' Paint (Fort Worth)
- Poetry N' Paint - African Edition (Arlington)
- Oktoberfest at Community Beer Company (Dallas)
- Party on the Porch (Fort Worth)
- Yoga and Strings: A Healing Arts Experience (Fort Worth)
- Throwback Prom Bar Crawl (Fort Worth)
- Cup Noodles Noodle Bar (Dallas)
- Otaku Food Festival (Grand Prairie)
Sunday, Oct. 1
CALLING ALL THE FOODIES! The Fort Worth EATZ Food Fest will be at Trinity Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be plenty of food vendors to try out (including a few vegan options). As the organizers say, "bring the pants that stretch!"
The grown folks can also enjoy the frozen margarita garden while kids hop around the bounce houses. You can also get your face painted and listen to live music, including a drum battle between alumni from Grambling State and PVAMU.
General admission is $5 for everyone 17 and up, but you can spend a few extra dollars for the Sunday Funday brunch and/or the raffle for a $100 food and drink voucher
Other events
- Autumn at the Arboretum (Dallas, every day until Nov. 5)
- Tarrant County Pride (Fort Worth)
- Cowtown Taco Throwdown (Fort Worth)
- Game Day Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Sat. & Sun)
- Bob n' Shop Market (Arlington, every weekend day)
- Halloween Arts & Carafes at Tanstaafl Pub (Arlington)
- Dreamland exhibit at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Shakespeare in the Park: King Lear (Dallas, Thurs.-Sat. until Oct. 15)
- Cocktails For A Cause at Bar Louie (every day for the rest of 2023)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Nigerian Independence Day concert (Dallas)
- Brunch at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (The Colony, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Pumpkin Nights (Arlington, every day until Oct 30)
