Things to do in DFW this weekend: More Oktoberfests, good 'EATZ,' and an extraordinary festival

If you're not looking to go to the State Fair this weekend, this one is for you.

DALLAS — I'm sure anyone who wants to go to the State Fair is already making their plans, so it won't hurt Big Tex's feelings if he sits out on these weekend guides (we still love him, though!).

Keep in mind it'll be pretty hot out there, so pace yourself, people!

Here's a look at what else is going on in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 29

More Oktoberfests

Bring on the beer, 'cause Oktoberfest is still in full swing for North Texans.

We found two that are happening this Friday, but check out our Saturday list for more Oktoberfest-related events.

Other events

Saturday, Sept. 30

Celebrate what diversity has to offer, especially in Dallas.

The OK2BX Foundation's annual festival is meant to create meaningful conversations and connections to bridge societal and cultural divides.

It's all taking place at the Deep Ellum Art Co. from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Listen to live music of a variety of artists, grab food from organizations promoting inclusivity, help create a square for the Diversity Quilt and more.

It's free to RSVP, but you can buy a ticket that donates to OK2BX.

🌟Our 2023 lineup🌟 Come see some of our fav musicians, comedians, magicians, and culture experts from our extraordinarily... Posted by OK2BX Foundation on Friday, September 15, 2023

Other events

Hey Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas-Fort Worth)! 😁 The famous Otaku Food + Anime Festival is coming back to you at the end of... Posted by Otaku Food Festival on Thursday, September 21, 2023

Sunday, Oct. 1

CALLING ALL THE FOODIES! The Fort Worth EATZ Food Fest will be at Trinity Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be plenty of food vendors to try out (including a few vegan options). As the organizers say, "bring the pants that stretch!"

The grown folks can also enjoy the frozen margarita garden while kids hop around the bounce houses. You can also get your face painted and listen to live music, including a drum battle between alumni from Grambling State and PVAMU.

General admission is $5 for everyone 17 and up, but you can spend a few extra dollars for the Sunday Funday brunch and/or the raffle for a $100 food and drink voucher

Other events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Oct. 6-8)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.