11 things to do this weekend in Dallas-Fort Worth

There's plenty to do outside to enjoy the summer heat this weekend, whether a dog dock jumping competition or a fashionable picnic is more your vibe.

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a Gatsby-themed garden soiree, a night of NASCAR, or a chill-but-elevated way to imbibe, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend across Dallas-Fort Worth.

All of these events are either outdoors or virtual, since CDC guidance still shows outdoor activities as the safest options during the ongoing pandemic, especially for people who are unvaccinated. Click here to see a breakdown of what type of activities are considered most and least safe for both vaccinated and unvaccinated folks.

With that said, most of these events are weather-dependent, so check here for the forecast and radars in your area.

Multiple Days

Food and Wine Festival at the Dallas Arboretum

Do you love blooms and tasty treats? Then look no further than the Dallas Arboretum for a weekend full of fun. The festivities for the Food and Wine Festival begin Thursday night with a Gatsby-themed soiree in the garden. Dress accordingly, then choose your libation from 15 different wineries or a craft beer selection, before you meander over to a food station alongside the flowers for a bite to eat. The fun continues Saturday and Sunday with the Arboretum's Garden Market, bringing a farmers market event with dozens of local vendors to the venue.

Tickets for the weekend are $125 or $99 for members. The festivities run from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, and then 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

North Texas Water Garden Society Pond Tour

If a garden party isn't quite your scene, but you still want to enjoy some glorious blooms, consider the 30th Anniversary Pond Tour throughout the metroplex. This Saturday and Sunday event will feature 36 different ponds for aspiring gardeners and experienced pros to ask questions of the pond owners or get ideas for their own garden.

Guide books are $20 and those who wish to attend will need one per car load. For more information and to buy one, click here.

2021 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic

Want to enjoy the outdoors another way? Head to Fort Worth or Lake Ray Roberts for a host of events that are part of the Bassmaster Classic, ranging from concerts, demo rides, weigh-ins, dog dock jumping competitions, archery, an off-roading course, and plenty more outdoor-based activities.

The Classic runs from Friday through Sunday, but has a kickoff party Thursday night in the Stockyards. To learn more about all the different events and how to attend, click here.

TAP Fest 2021

Celebrate the Texas Ale Project's 6th Anniversary with them this weekend at TAP Fest. It'll be four days of brews and music with "something for everyone." They'll have round table discussions, games and contests, even Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs. Plus, of course, tastings.

Tickets start at $15, but prices vary. Each day of the fest has a different theme, so consider carefully when purchasing what suits your fancy best. Thursday is a Night on the Midway from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday is VIP Brewer's Night from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday is TAP FEST from 1 to 10 p.m. and Sunday is Beer Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more, click here.

Friday

Stream The Royal Ballet's Balanchine and Robbins

Not comfortable being around a crowd? That's okay, there are still plenty of virtual events to check out! If you're a fan of the arts, consider buying access to the stream of The Royal Ballet's performance Friday night. The show will center on American ballet, with works from George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins featured by the famous company.

The performance will be available to watch starting Friday afternoon until July 11 and will cost $18.50 to stream. To learn more, click here.

Wunder Series: Rooftop Remix

Enjoy the warm and (finally) dry weather this Friday night with a rooftop party at Happiest Hour in the Harwood District in Dallas. Take in the city views with a cocktail in hand as a DJ sets the mood. This weekly event is a part of the Wunder Series, a selection of daily events in the Harwood District.

The fun starts on Friday at Happiest Hour at 10 p.m. Click here for more on the Wunder Series.

Saturday

Big Barre w/ Alonzo King/LINES Ballet

Whether you've never taken a ballet class or you're a pro, head to Sammons Park at the AT&T Performing Arts Center this Saturday morning for a free Big Barre outdoor class led by Alonzo King/LINES Ballet. Dancers can be any level, it's open to all. Participants should bring water, a pair of shoes or socks to dance in and wear comfortable clothing. Participants will be asked to wear masks.

Class starts at 10:30 a.m. To RSVP, click here.

And if you want to see the dancers fully in action, you can catch their show later that night at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start at $12, though it's important to note the performance will be inside. The venue is taking COVID-19 precautions, however, like blocking off sections of seating and requiring all patrons to wear masks.

Sweet as Can Bee Honey Day

Did you know that the taste of honey depends on where the hive is located? Learn cool facts like that about bees and their sweet products, along with the chance to try their treats, at the Dallas Farmers Market on Saturday.

The event will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as local beekeepers show off their wares and might even share a recipe or two for what to do with them. For more information, click here.

National Rosé Day w/ @susiedrinks

Looking for a fabulous weekend activity? How about enjoying a tasting trio of Rosé wine selections on Foxtrot's patio in Uptown Dallas Saturday afternoon? If that sounds right up your alley, you'll want to grab tickets to this event, which will also have a live DJ to provide your soundtrack.

Tickets cost $15. For more information, click here.

Sunday

DIFFA SUNDAY FUNDAY AT KLYDE WARREN PARK

How does a curated picnic in Dallas' most iconic park sound this Sunday afternoon, complete with a blanket, tasty meal, wine and a DJ to set the mood? If that sounds like a good time, the best part is your ticket will help support DIFFA/Dallas, an organization that helps fund groups that fight HIV/AIDS and provide support to those living with it.

The picnic will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Attendees will each have their own socially-distanced spot and are encouraged to dress in their most fashionable picnic attire. Tickets cost $75 per person.

NASCAR All-Star Race

Whether or not you're a big NASCAR fan, consider the good time you could have out at the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend for the All-Star Race, which is part of the NASCAR Cup Series. There are events all weekend long, but the main event begins at 5 p.m.