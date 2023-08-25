Wine, food, sneakers, and cinema: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — Is it me, or did this week just fly by?!
Weekends already go by fast enough, so let's all take some time to slow down and enjoy what North Texas has to offer this time around. It'll put us all in a good mood just in time for that slight cooldown that'll kick off the new week.
Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:
Friday, Aug. 25
Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for one, two, or all three events tied to their Wine & Food Festival.
The first is a Summer Wine Down Dinner on Friday evening. Enjoy a multi-course dinner made by Dallas' top chefs and paired with a variety of wines.
The next morning, there will be a grand tasting to try over 40 wines, beers and spirits from around the world along with food from more than 15 Dallas restaurants.
On Sunday morning, wash the weekend down with Bubble & Brunch Bites. Grab a mimosa, a Bloody Mary, and a few food samples to round out the festival.
Ticket prices vary for each event. And of course, you have to be 21 and older to attend.
Other events
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Summer Friday Music Series (Irving)
- HE$H dubstep show (Dallas)
- 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih concert (Dallas)
- Science Behind Pixar exhibit (Dallas, open through Sept. 4)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Summer Nights at Terra (Dallas, every Thurs-Sat)
- North Texas Fair & Rodeo (Denton, closing weekend)
- Kevin Fowler concert (Plano)
- Garland And Beyond Space Exhibit (Mon-Sat until Sept. 2)
- Meow Wolf (Grapevine, everyday)
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Barbie pop-up at The Whippersnapper bar (Dallas, open until Sept. 30)
- Thrift Studio Pop-up Shop (Dallas, Tues-Sat until Oct. 7)
- Cinderella (Dallas, all weekend)
- Sounds of Summer: Members Only (The Colony)
- High School Football: Independence HS vs. Panther Creek HS (Frisco)
- Decades Skate Party (Lewisville)
- Dallas Zoo After Dark
Saturday, Aug. 26
The biggest event for sneakerheads will be at the Dallas Market Center this weekend.
Organizers say they'll have the biggest selection of the most sought-after sneakers will be available for buying, selling, and trading. You can also check out more exclusive sneakers, top brands, influencers and more.
Tickets will be about $33 for one day and about $55 for a two-day ticket.
It all kicks off at noon on Saturday and Sunday.
Other events
- Saturday Night Lights at Happiest Hour with Brook Evers (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Mesquite Championship Rodeo (last day)
- Hoedown Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Parents Night Out - Lock-In for kids (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Souled Out Saturdays (Plano, every Saturday through Sept. 30)
- National Dog Day at Klyde Warren Park (Dallas)
- Dallasites 101 Boat Party
- "Surreal Pop" immersive art experience (Bedford)
- Fort Worth Gun Show (Sat. & Sun)
- Jerry Jones Classic (Frisco)
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Mama's Daughters (Dallas)
Sunday, Aug. 27
If you've been meaning to see a few new movies, this'll be the best time to do so!
Theatre owners announced their second annual National Cinema Day where all movies at participating theatres will be $4.
EVO Entertainment in Southlake will add a $10 Food & Beverage voucher to go with every $4 purchase. You'll be able to redeem those vouchers from Sept. 5-30.
Other events
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat & Sun until Aug 31)
- Summer Block Party: Jodeci, SWV, Dru Hill (Irving)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Texas Rangers watch party (Plano, running until Aug. 31)
- Spark! Dallas (closing weekend)
- Dallas Hemp Company Infused Brunch
- Cocktails For A Cause (every day for the rest of 2023)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Modern Animal Dallas Launch Party
- Mai Tai's for Maui (mainly Dallas)
- Art Battle Dallas
- Melting Pot Market (Dallas)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 1-3)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
