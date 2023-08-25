Wine, food, sneakers, and cinema: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Let's slow down and enjoy what North Texas has to offer.

DALLAS — Is it me, or did this week just fly by?!

Weekends already go by fast enough, so let's all take some time to slow down and enjoy what North Texas has to offer this time around. It'll put us all in a good mood just in time for that slight cooldown that'll kick off the new week.

Here's a look at what's happening this weekend:

Friday, Aug. 25

Join the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for one, two, or all three events tied to their Wine & Food Festival.

The first is a Summer Wine Down Dinner on Friday evening. Enjoy a multi-course dinner made by Dallas' top chefs and paired with a variety of wines.

The next morning, there will be a grand tasting to try over 40 wines, beers and spirits from around the world along with food from more than 15 Dallas restaurants.

On Sunday morning, wash the weekend down with Bubble & Brunch Bites. Grab a mimosa, a Bloody Mary, and a few food samples to round out the festival.

Ticket prices vary for each event. And of course, you have to be 21 and older to attend.

Saturday, Aug. 26

The biggest event for sneakerheads will be at the Dallas Market Center this weekend.

Organizers say they'll have the biggest selection of the most sought-after sneakers will be available for buying, selling, and trading. You can also check out more exclusive sneakers, top brands, influencers and more.

Tickets will be about $33 for one day and about $55 for a two-day ticket.

It all kicks off at noon on Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday, Aug. 27

If you've been meaning to see a few new movies, this'll be the best time to do so!

Theatre owners announced their second annual National Cinema Day where all movies at participating theatres will be $4.

EVO Entertainment in Southlake will add a $10 Food & Beverage voucher to go with every $4 purchase. You'll be able to redeem those vouchers from Sept. 5-30.

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 1-3)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.