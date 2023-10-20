Oktoberfests, Latinidad Fest, 2000s nostalgia and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Don't worry, this event guide is 99.9% Beyoncé-free.

DALLAS — It's literally my job to look at the numbers, so I know a lot of y'all don't care as much for Beyoncé as the rest of us. Can't say I understand 'cause I'd be lying, but I digress.

If you are looking for Bey-themed events, I found a few that you can check out at the bottom of this article.

One thing we can all agree on though is this weekend's rain will be appreciated, but we're not trying to get wet. So stay dry out there!

Ok, this guide's the only thing stopping me from seeing Beyoncé, so let's get this going.

Here are some events we found for this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 22

Oktoberfests (multiple locations)

Prost, North Texas! Oktoberfest fever's continuing to spread.

Eater.com describes Oktoberfest as a "two-week, carbohydrate-filled festival of beer and merriment held in Munich."

A few DFW versions of the festival have come and gone, but there are still some to attend.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Strauss Square with free family fun.

From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy authentic Latin food, crafts, art exhibitions, a vendor market and live performances.

Sunday, Sept. 24

All the 90s & 2000's babies STAND UP!! It's time to get your nostalgia on.

The creators and voices for some of our favorite childhood TV characters will be at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel for Y2Kon. A few favorites I'd like to point out:

Debi Berryberry (Jimmy Neutron)

Daran Norris (Cosmo from "Fairly Oddparents")

J-Griff (Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehogs)

Butch Hartman ("Fairly Odd Parents," "Danny Phantom," etc.)

Greg Cipes (Beastboy from "Teen Titans")

Jessie Flower (Toph from "Avatar: The Last Airbender")

You can also check out a few panels and events like Battle of the Bands and American't Idol

Ticket prices vary between $20-40, depending on which days you want to go.

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 29 to Oct. 1)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.