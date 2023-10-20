Oktoberfests, Latinidad Fest, 2000s nostalgia and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — It's literally my job to look at the numbers, so I know a lot of y'all don't care as much for Beyoncé as the rest of us. Can't say I understand 'cause I'd be lying, but I digress.
If you are looking for Bey-themed events, I found a few that you can check out at the bottom of this article.
One thing we can all agree on though is this weekend's rain will be appreciated, but we're not trying to get wet. So stay dry out there!
Ok, this guide's the only thing stopping me from seeing Beyoncé, so let's get this going.
Here are some events we found for this weekend.
Friday, Sept. 22
Oktoberfests (multiple locations)
Prost, North Texas! Oktoberfest fever's continuing to spread.
Eater.com describes Oktoberfest as a "two-week, carbohydrate-filled festival of beer and merriment held in Munich."
A few DFW versions of the festival have come and gone, but there are still some to attend.
Other events
- Drag: The Show (McKinney, 21+)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Grapevine Main Live (every Friday through Oct. 27)
- Cityline Live (Richardson, every Friday & Saturday through Oct. 28)
- Harry Potter Late Night Rooftop Trivia (The Colony)
- The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Dallas, Rated R, every weekend until Oct. 14)
- Circus Burlesque (Dallas, multiple dates)
- National Ice Cream Cone Day event (Plano)
- Mid-Autumn Festival (Grand Prairie)
- Fort Worth Fashion Week
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Barbie pop-up at The Whippersnapper bar (Dallas, open until Sept. 30)
- Thrift Studio Pop-up Shop (Dallas, Tues-Sat until Oct. 7)
- Mechanical bull tournament series (Dallas)
- Audien concert at Komodo Lounge (Dallas)
- 3 Doors Down concert (Irving)
Saturday, Sept. 23
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage at Strauss Square with free family fun.
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., enjoy authentic Latin food, crafts, art exhibitions, a vendor market and live performances.
Other events
- Plano Balloon Festival (all weekend)
- D.I.E. Presents: Like Roses, Jockey, Somebody Else, Crash Test & Sw!tch (Dallas)
- Saturday Night Lights at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Emo Night Brooklyn (Fort Worth)
- Parents Night Out - Lock-In for kids (Dallas, every Saturday)
- TX Whiskey's Sippin' Saturdays (Fort Worth, 21+)
- Battle At The Star: Episcopal School of Dallas vs. Lake Country Christian (Frisco)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat. & Sun until Nov. 11)
- Tacos & Margs Crawl (Dallas) - use code "LASTCHANCE" for 15% your tickets
- Single Mother's Day at Thrift Studio (Dallas)
- Olivia Rodrigo "Guts Night" Party (Dallas)
- Deep End Pool Series (Dallas, every Saturday & Monday) - Use code "DeepEnd" for 50% off
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- Dallas Open Water Swim (Rockwall)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- ALICE dance performance (Dallas, Friday & Saturday)
Sunday, Sept. 24
All the 90s & 2000's babies STAND UP!! It's time to get your nostalgia on.
The creators and voices for some of our favorite childhood TV characters will be at the Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel for Y2Kon. A few favorites I'd like to point out:
- Debi Berryberry (Jimmy Neutron)
- Daran Norris (Cosmo from "Fairly Oddparents")
- J-Griff (Sonic and Shadow the Hedgehogs)
- Butch Hartman ("Fairly Odd Parents," "Danny Phantom," etc.)
- Greg Cipes (Beastboy from "Teen Titans")
- Jessie Flower (Toph from "Avatar: The Last Airbender")
You can also check out a few panels and events like Battle of the Bands and American't Idol
Ticket prices vary between $20-40, depending on which days you want to go.
Other events
- Autumn at the Arboretum (Dallas, every day until Nov. 5)
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, last day)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents "Great American Songbook Selections"
- Game Day Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Sat. & Sun)
- Neo Soul Sunday at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Sunday Funday at The Star (Frisco)
- Harwood Park Grand Opening Festival (Dallas)
- Dreamland exhibit at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Shakespeare in the Park: King Lear (Dallas, Thurs.-Sun. until Oct. 15)
- Cocktails For A Cause at Bar Louie (every day for the rest of 2023)
- Victoria Monét: The Jaguar Tour (Dallas)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Karaoke Sunday Nights (Arlington)
- Brunch at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (The Colony, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Dallas Cowboys watch party (Richardson)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 29 to Oct. 1)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Places to check out: