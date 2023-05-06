Things to do in DFW this weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day, and Renaissance Festival

DALLAS — The category for this weekend's events is "tradition."
There are quite a few longtime events to celebrate. Feel free to celebrate them your own way, but let's be honest, it's easier to be a party guest than a host. So, let North Texas play the party host role.
Here's a look at what's happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend.
Friday, May 5
Cinco de Mayo (everywhere)
Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is NOT Mexican Independence Day.
It actually celebrates The Battle of Puebla, where an Mexican army of 2,000 defeated 6,000 French troops. The May 5 battle was a symbolic victory for the Mexican government and launched its resistance movement. The French finally stopped fighting about six years after that battle.
As always, there's tons going on for Cinco de Mayo, from dancing and parties to food and drink specials. That includes the recently opened Old 75 Beer Garden in Richardson. They'll have $5 Modelos, Michaeladas with Modelo, and Cazadores Reposado Margaritas in addition to their forzen margs, tacos, and green chili queso.
Other Cinco de Mayo events:
PLEASE CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY!
Other Friday events
- Harwood Food & Wine Festival (Dallas)
- "Space Trip" raves at Green Elephant (Dallas, Fri. & Sat.)
- Ballet North Texas presents "A Midsummer Night's Dream" (Dallas, four shows)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Friday Poppin' Off (Plano, every Friday until May 26)
- Sofar Sounds - Uptown (Dallas)
- Live Music: Colby Swift (Allen)
- Community Market at The Sound (Dallas)
- Dallas Derby Devils Takeover (Arlington)
- Texas Latino (Arlington)
- Anuel AA: Legends Never Die tour
- Un Año Contigo - Bad Bunny Night (Dallas)
- The Eldert Lofts (Dallas, Fri. & Sat)
Saturday, May 6
Derby Day
Saddle up, North Texas!
Kentucky Derby Day happens every first Saturday in May.
Some go for the horse races, but many go for the fun, the fashion, and - according to the DFW events we've seen - the mint juleps.
Other Saturday events
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat. & Sun. until June 25)
- Art Inspired Healing Festival
- Up, Up & Away! Festival of Flight (The Colony)
- Souled Out Saturdays: Soul, funk, classic hip hop jamz (Plano, every Saturday until July 29)
- TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND Presents: Command Performance (Dallas)
- Family Weekend celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month (Dallas)
- Family Steam Science Fair (Dallas)
- Coronation Watch Party (Grapevine, early morning)
- Coronation Blessing (Grapevine)
- Alpaca Yoga on a lavender farm (Aubrey, Saturdays & Sundays)
- Ed Sheeran concert (Arlington)
- WeatherCon (Dallas)
Sunday, May 7
Over 40 years later, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is still running strong. It recreates a 16th Century English village that's celebrating a visit from King Henry VIII.
With a variety of entertainment, handmade crafts from village shops, foods and sweets, and wines and beers, it's up to you to determine your quest (or your plan for the day).
This weekend is Celtic Weekend, so you could watch Celtic performances and get involved in a few competitions.
Other Sunday events
- Louisiana Cajun Crawfish Boil (Lewisville)
- Coppell Community Orchestra concert
- Immersive Disney animation (Dallas, open until September)
- Sunset Sessions at Ruby Room (Dallas)
- Urban Trivia Game Night (Plano)
- F1 Miami Grand Prix: Final Race (Allen)
- Denton Gospel Hour & Birthday Bash
- Crawfish Boil (Crowley, every Sunday)
- Now That's What I Call Brunch (Plano)
- Karaoke Sunday at JJs Corner Lounge (Arlington, every Sunday)
- DNB Day Party (Dallas)
- Womens Self Defense class (Fort Worth, every Sunday)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (May 12-14)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.
Other upcoming events: