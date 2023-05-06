Things to do in DFW this weekend: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day, and Renaissance Festival

Feel free to take a twist of these longtime events and celebrations.

DALLAS — The category for this weekend's events is "tradition."

There are quite a few longtime events to celebrate. Feel free to celebrate them your own way, but let's be honest, it's easier to be a party guest than a host. So, let North Texas play the party host role.

Here's a look at what's happening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area this weekend.

Friday, May 5

Cinco de Mayo (everywhere)

Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is NOT Mexican Independence Day.

It actually celebrates The Battle of Puebla, where an Mexican army of 2,000 defeated 6,000 French troops. The May 5 battle was a symbolic victory for the Mexican government and launched its resistance movement. The French finally stopped fighting about six years after that battle.

As always, there's tons going on for Cinco de Mayo, from dancing and parties to food and drink specials. That includes the recently opened Old 75 Beer Garden in Richardson. They'll have $5 Modelos, Michaeladas with Modelo, and Cazadores Reposado Margaritas in addition to their forzen margs, tacos, and green chili queso.

Other Cinco de Mayo events:

PLEASE CELEBRATE RESPONSIBLY!

Other Friday events

Saturday, May 6

Derby Day

Saddle up, North Texas!

Kentucky Derby Day happens every first Saturday in May.

Some go for the horse races, but many go for the fun, the fashion, and - according to the DFW events we've seen - the mint juleps.

Other Saturday events

Sunday, May 7

Over 40 years later, the Scarborough Renaissance Festival is still running strong. It recreates a 16th Century English village that's celebrating a visit from King Henry VIII.

With a variety of entertainment, handmade crafts from village shops, foods and sweets, and wines and beers, it's up to you to determine your quest (or your plan for the day).

This weekend is Celtic Weekend, so you could watch Celtic performances and get involved in a few competitions.

Other Sunday events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (May 12-14)? Email our Weekend Guide writer at bhawkins@wfaa.com.