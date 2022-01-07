x
Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Stay forever young in Fort Worth, hang with some outlaws in Dallas and light up the night sky all across DFW

From Rod Stewart in Fort Worth to Willie Nelson (and friends) in Dallas, these are the top events happening in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — Happy July, y'all! 

We've made it to the weekend -- and a holiday weekend, at that! 

Beyond fireworks happening pretty much everywhere, there's a ton of other fun stuff happening around North Texas this weekend, too.

So, let's run down the best of the best!

Friday

Rod Stewart at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)

You're not reading that wrong: It really does say Rod Stewart is coming to Fort Worth. The legendary, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted singer/songwriter is rocking out at Dickie's Arena on Friday night! And he's bringing special guests Cheap Trick with him, too. The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at around $50.

Plus:

Saturday

Outlaw Music Festival at Dos Equis Pavilion (Dallas)

One of the most anticipated touring festivals of each summer is back -- and with an incredible lineup for 2022! This year's deal includes big names such as Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne and Jason Isbell & &he 400 Unit, just to name a few. The party starts around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and lasts well into the night, so go grab your ticket now! They start at around $35.

Plus:

Sunday

Kaboom Town 2022 at Addison Circle Park (Addison)

I know we already linked to the many fireworks displays happening around the region above, but Addison's Kaboom Town is the region's top fireworks show -- and has been for years. This city-sponsored party in Addison Circle Park is the go-to spot to watch the night sky get lit up this weekend. The explosive party starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday and runs until 11 p.m., with the big show slated to start6 shortly after dusk.

Plus:

