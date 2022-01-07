Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Stay forever young in Fort Worth, hang with some outlaws in Dallas and light up the night sky all across DFW

DALLAS — Happy July, y'all!
We've made it to the weekend -- and a holiday weekend, at that!
Beyond fireworks happening pretty much everywhere, there's a ton of other fun stuff happening around North Texas this weekend, too.
So, let's run down the best of the best!
Friday
Rod Stewart at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
You're not reading that wrong: It really does say Rod Stewart is coming to Fort Worth. The legendary, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted singer/songwriter is rocking out at Dickie's Arena on Friday night! And he's bringing special guests Cheap Trick with him, too. The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at around $50.
Plus:
- Fleet Foxes at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls at House of Blues (Dallas)
- The Quebe Sisters at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Jaws Outdoor Movie Night at Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe (Fort Worth)
- Young Frankenstein at Circle Theatre (Fort Worth)
- Mike Graham & Owen Temple at The Post (Fort Worth)
- No Place Like Home at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Mike and The Moonpies at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Texas Lottery Live with Super Kilo at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field (Frisco)
- Dallas Wings vs LA Sparks at College Park Center UTA (Arlington)
- Whitney Rose feat. Abbey Brown & The Sound at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Disney Art From Private Collections at Arlington Museum of Art (Arlington)
- Jimmy Shubert at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Picnic at the PAAC Summer Series (Denton)
- Sheng Wang at Addison Improv (Addison)
Saturday
One of the most anticipated touring festivals of each summer is back -- and with an incredible lineup for 2022! This year's deal includes big names such as Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne and Jason Isbell & &he 400 Unit, just to name a few. The party starts around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and lasts well into the night, so go grab your ticket now! They start at around $35.
Plus:
- Klyde Warren Park's Independence Day Celebration (Dallas)
- Motion City Soundtrack at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Afrojack at Stereo Live (Dallas)
- Lil Tracy with Brennan Savage at The Studio at The Factory (Dallas)
- Escape -- Safari Nights at Dallas Zoo (Dallas)
- Mike Dillon & Earl Harvin at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Windborne's The Music of Queen at Fort Worth Botanic Garden (Fort Worth)
- Them Dirty Roses with Keegan McInroe at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Micky and The Motorcars at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- Camp Gladiator at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Poses on the Plaza at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field (Frisco)
- BIG3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Jimmy Shubert at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- UFC 276 at Shakertins (Plano)
- 24th Annual 5K Liberty Run and 1-Mile Walk at Denton Civic Center (Denton)
- Grady Spencer & The Work at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington)
- Sheng Wang at Addison Improv (Addison)
Sunday
Kaboom Town 2022 at Addison Circle Park (Addison)
I know we already linked to the many fireworks displays happening around the region above, but Addison's Kaboom Town is the region's top fireworks show -- and has been for years. This city-sponsored party in Addison Circle Park is the go-to spot to watch the night sky get lit up this weekend. The explosive party starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday and runs until 11 p.m., with the big show slated to start6 shortly after dusk.
Plus:
- Independence Beer Bash at Texas Ale Project (Dallas)
- Giovannie and The Hired Guns at Billy Bob's (Fort Worth)
- 90s Hip-Hop Party at House of Blues (Dallas)
- An Evening with Darrell Scott at The Kessler (Dallas)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Corpus Christi Hooks at Riders Field (Frisco)
- BIG3 Basketball at Comerica Center (Frisco)
- Frisco Freedom Fest (Frisco)
- Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington)
- Light Up Arlington (Arlington)
- Donovan Keith at Levitt Pavilion (Arlington)
- Jimmy Shubert at Plano House of Comedy (Plano)
- Sunday Mermaid Meetup at The Texas Pool (Plano)
- Lone Stars & Stripes Celebration at Lone Star Park (Grand Prairie)
- Sheng Wang at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Sensory Sensitive 4th of July Celebration at The Sound at Cypress Waters (Coppell)