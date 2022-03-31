Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Root on your favorite wrestlers in Arlington, get artsy in Dallas and get stuffed in Fort Worth

From WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium to Girl in Red at the House of Blues, these are the top events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

DALLAS — The weekend is finally here!

Whether you're looking for food, live music or an excuse to cut loose with your besties, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that you're sure to enjoy.

Let's get into the best of the best.

Friday

Good thing we're not San Antonio! (We'll get to that in a second.) Get ready to put a drink in your hand, because Eric Church is bringing the "Gather Again" tour to Fort Worth. He's playing at Dickies Arena on Friday night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show cranks up at 8. Tickets start at $39. Now back to the San Antonio of it all: Church was set to play at the AT&T Center there Saturday night, but decided to cancel so he could catch the UNC-Duke matchup instead. Yikes! As you can imagine, fans are not happy.

Saturday

Girl in Red is bringing all the summer 2020 nostalgia to Dallas! The Norwegian indie pop singer-songwriter will be rocking the stage at the House of Blues Saturday night. And, even though the show's happening in April, don't worry: You can totally fall in love like it's October. Or maybe you'll find your midnight love! Either way, we're rooting for you. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show kicks off at 8!

Plus:

Saturday & Sunday

The Deep Ellum Arts Festival is back! With art, music and food, it's got everything that truly makes this neighborhood rock. You and yours can experience more than 200 artists, hundreds of live musicians and tons of delicious cuisine all out in the streets of this historic Dallas neighborhood! The event runs for three days, and admission is totally free. Check it out Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OK, so maybe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson isn't scheduled to appear and give us front row seats to a Rock Bottom at this year's festivities, but WrestleMania 38 is taking over AT&T Stadium in Arlington this weekend and bringing tons of big-name superstars along for the ride! It's happening Saturday and Sunday, and depending on what kind of package you want, you can snag a ticket for around $30.

Food, fun and wine. Must I even say more? The Fort Worth Food and Wine Festival is bringing us a roster of talented chefs and craft brewers all in one place! We're talkin' Cowtown's best of the best! But it's not just all about delicious food and belly laughs with your pals, it's for a good cause: Proceeds will help put hopeful chefs through culinary school. Treat yourself to the ultimate foodie experience all weekend long!