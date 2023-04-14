Pop-up candy shop, Mexican Independence, Pride parade and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

DALLAS — The only thing I'm more excited to see than the weekend is the rain across North Texas. There's gonna be a lot to do, so let's get straight into it:
Friday, Sept. 15
HI-CHEW will be bringing their pop-up Bite-Size Candy Shop for anyone in the Galleria to sink their teeth in.
In addition to learning about the brand's history, fans get a chance to snag some exclusive candy along with some merchandise and other products. For example, you can try their new HI-SOFT salted caramel chew.
Dallas is one of three cities that will get a Bite-Size Candy Shop. Hours will vary for each day this weekend.
Other events:
- Elton John tribute show (Plano)
- Jagged Little Pill: The Musical (Fort Worth, all weekend)
- CBD-infused dinner (Dallas, every Friday)
- Drake concert (Dallas)
- Tejano Music Fiesta (The Colony)
- High school football: Centennial HS vs. Frisco HS (Frisco)
- TX Whiskey Friday Festivities (Fort Worth, 21+)
- The Great American Trailer Park Musical (Dallas, Rated R, every weekend until Oct. 14)
- Reverse Happy Hour at Taboo Lounge Dallas (every Friday)
- Circus Burlesque (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Dracula (Dallas, all weekend)
- Pearl Jam concert (Fort Worth)
- Addison Oktoberfest (all weekend)
- Apple Pie Contest (Mineral Wells)
- LEGOLAND Discovery Center (Grapevine, almost every day until Oct. 11)
- Barbie pop-up at The Whippersnapper bar (Dallas, open until Sept. 30)
- Thrift Studio Pop-up Shop (Dallas, Tues-Sat until Oct. 7)
- Grapefest (Grapevine, all weekend)
- Candlelight concert: A journey through Spain (Dallas, two shows)
Saturday, Sept. 16
Mexican Independence Day
North Texas is ready to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a bang, starting with Mexican Independence Day which celebrates Mexico's independence from Spain.
Here are a few events to start off with:
Other events
- WFAA Family First Day at Dallas Zoo
- Saturday Night Lights at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Parents Night Out - Lock-In for kids (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Build Your Own Mimosa Bar (Plano, every Sat. & Sun until Nov. 11)
- TX Whiskey's bourbon whiskey release event (Fort Worth)
- Duck Derby (Flower Mound)
- Iliza Shlesinger - Hard Feelings concert (Grand Prairie)
- Afropioano Session (Dallas)
- Deep End Pool Series (Dallas, every Saturday & Monday - Use code "DeepEnd" for 50% off)
- Night Brunch @ ESO (Arlington, every Saturday)
- Fort Worth Margarita Festival
- PRVCY Saturdays (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Poses on the Plaza (Irving, every Saturday)
- DART 40th Block Party (Cockrell Hill)
- Morning Brewery Yoga (Dallas, every Saturday)
- Viola's House Dallas block party
- Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival (Fort Worth)
Sunday, Sept. 17
LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated in June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising in New York. For the city of Dallas, however, Pride lasts long after the month of June.
Pride in Dallas has been celebrating all this week with back to back events. The organization will start wrapping things up on Sunday with a parade in Oak Lawn, the heart of Dallas' queer community.
The parade starts at 2 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend.
Other events
- International Food Festival (Dallas)
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Collection (Arlington, open until Sept. 24)
- Brunch at La Neta Cocina y Lounge Dallas (every Sunday)
- Dallas Cowboys watch party (Plano)
- Game Day Brunch at Happiest Hour (Dallas, every Sat. & Sun)
- Neo Soul Sunday with Keke Wyatt at Lava Cantina (The Colony, every Sunday)
- Sunset Sessions at Ruby Room (Dallas, 21+)
- Dreamland exhibit at Sweet Tooth Hotel (Dallas, multiple dates)
- Reneé Rapp - Snow Hard Feelings concert (Dallas)
- Shakespeare in the Park: King Lear (Dallas, Thurs.-Sat. until Oct. 15)
- Cocktails For A Cause at Bar Louie (every day for the rest of 2023)
- Acoustic Brunch at The Revel Patio Grill (Frisco, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Karaoke Sunday Nights (Arlington)
- Denton Blues Festival (all weekend)
- Brunch at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen (The Colony, every Sat. & Sun.)
- Bob N' Shop Market (Arlington, every weekend)
- Melting Pot Market (Dallas)
Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 22-24)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.
