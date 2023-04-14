Pop-up candy shop, Mexican Independence, Pride parade and more: Things to do in DFW this weekend

Add some flavor to your weekend plans!

DALLAS — The only thing I'm more excited to see than the weekend is the rain across North Texas. There's gonna be a lot to do, so let's get straight into it:

Friday, Sept. 15

HI-CHEW will be bringing their pop-up Bite-Size Candy Shop for anyone in the Galleria to sink their teeth in.

In addition to learning about the brand's history, fans get a chance to snag some exclusive candy along with some merchandise and other products. For example, you can try their new HI-SOFT salted caramel chew.

Dallas is one of three cities that will get a Bite-Size Candy Shop. Hours will vary for each day this weekend.

Other events:

Saturday, Sept. 16

Mexican Independence Day

North Texas is ready to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a bang, starting with Mexican Independence Day which celebrates Mexico's independence from Spain.

Here are a few events to start off with:

Other events





Sunday, Sept. 17

LGBTQ+ Pride Month is celebrated in June in honor of the Stonewall Uprising in New York. For the city of Dallas, however, Pride lasts long after the month of June.

Pride in Dallas has been celebrating all this week with back to back events. The organization will start wrapping things up on Sunday with a parade in Oak Lawn, the heart of Dallas' queer community.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. and everyone is invited to attend.

Meet the proud sponsors of the 2nd Annual Pride Parade on Cedar Springs!!! We couldn't have done this without y'all. From the bottom of hearts, thank you, thank you, thank you! See you all this Sunday! Posted by Pride In Dallas on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Other events

Do you know about any North Texas events happening next weekend (Sept. 22-24)? Email the info to bhawkins@wfaa.com.