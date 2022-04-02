Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show in Deep Ellum, get cultured at the Dallas Art Fair and cheer the Stars on to the NHL playoffs

From the EDM music festival Ubbi Dubbi in Forth Worth to goat yoga sessions in McKinney, these are the top events happening across Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday

Country musician Jordan Davis is coming to Dallas! His hit song "Buy Dirt" was so good, he had to name his entire tour after it.

So here's the deal: He's hitting the stage at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Friday night with special guest, Tenille Arts. Tickets are only $25! They'll open the doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show will kick off around 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tai Verdes is arguably one of the most recognizable voices on TikTok, along with his infectious, happy-go-lucky personality! He put music fans in a chokehold back in 2020 with his good-vibes kind of tunes, and now he's bringing his first ever tour to Dallas!

That's right, the "A-O-K" singer is headlining The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on Saturday night. Right now, tickets are going for less than $30. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and Verdes will take the stage at 8 p.m.

Sunday

If you want your breath taken away, here's your shot. John Mayer has always been someone you just have to experience in concert -- it's everything. I'm here to tell you: He's taking over the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday for the Sob Rock Tour.

He's also bringing Grammy-winner, incredible singer and Memphis native, Yebba, with him. Yes, the same Yebba who hopped on Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" last September.

Depending on where you want to sit, you can experience the magic for around $60 (yes, the nosebleeds). Hear me out though, two mesmerizing vocalists for $60? Sounds like a steal to me. Doors will open Sunday night at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.