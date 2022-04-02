Things to do in North Texas this weekend: Catch a show in Deep Ellum, get cultured at the Dallas Art Fair and cheer the Stars on to the NHL playoffs

DALLAS — The weekend is finally here!
Whether you're looking for relaxation, a creative outlet or a mesmerizing concert, there's an event happening in North Texas this weekend that suits all your needs.
Let's get into it.
Friday
Country musician Jordan Davis is coming to Dallas! His hit song "Buy Dirt" was so good, he had to name his entire tour after it.
So here's the deal: He's hitting the stage at The Factory in Deep Ellum on Friday night with special guest, Tenille Arts. Tickets are only $25! They'll open the doors at 6:30 p.m. and the show will kick off around 7:30 p.m.
Plus:
- Testament: Bay Strikes Back at Amplified Live (Dallas)
- Paul Oakenfold at Stereo Live Dallas (Dallas)
- Hot Flash Heat Wave at Deep Ellum Art Company (Dallas)
- Chris Cornell Experience with Stone Temple Posers & Nevermind (The Colony)
- Atlanta Rhythm Section at Arlington Music Hall (Arlington)
- Denise Lee: Pressure Makes Diamonds at Circle Theatre (Fort Worth)
- Ian Moore at The Post (Fort Worth)
- Frisco RoughRiders vs Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Frisco)
- To Catch a Thief at Palace Theatre (Grapevine)
- Vintage Market Days at Ellis County Expo Center (Waxahachie)
Saturday
Tai Verdes is arguably one of the most recognizable voices on TikTok, along with his infectious, happy-go-lucky personality! He put music fans in a chokehold back in 2020 with his good-vibes kind of tunes, and now he's bringing his first ever tour to Dallas!
That's right, the "A-O-K" singer is headlining The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on Saturday night. Right now, tickets are going for less than $30. Doors will open at 7 p.m. and Verdes will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Plus:
- Ubbi Dubbi at Panther Island Pavilion (Fort Worth)
- Panther City Lacrosse Club vs Georgia Swarm at Dickie's Arena (Fort Worth)
- Disney's Descendants the Musical at Casa Manana (Fort Worth)
- Widowspeak with Sylvie & St. Yuma at Tulips (Fort Worth)
- Spring Japanese Festival at Fort Worth Botanic Garden (Fort Worth)
- 11th Annual Budding Rose Concert at Bruton Theater (Dallas)
- Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center (Dallas)
- Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte at Longhorn Icehouse (Dallas)
- Dallas Art Fair (Dallas)
- Jacob Collier at The Factory in Deep Ellum (Dallas)
- ManeGait LIVE at the 'Gait (McKinney)
- Billy Strings at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Irving)
- Yannis Pappas at Addison Improv (Addison)
- Breakfast at Tiffany's at Palace Theatre (Grapevine)
- Big Mamou Cajun Fest at Traders Village (Grand Prairie)
- Anti Reckless 2022 Auto Show at The Shops at Willow Bend (Plano)
Sunday
If you want your breath taken away, here's your shot. John Mayer has always been someone you just have to experience in concert -- it's everything. I'm here to tell you: He's taking over the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday for the Sob Rock Tour.
He's also bringing Grammy-winner, incredible singer and Memphis native, Yebba, with him. Yes, the same Yebba who hopped on Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" last September.
Depending on where you want to sit, you can experience the magic for around $60 (yes, the nosebleeds). Hear me out though, two mesmerizing vocalists for $60? Sounds like a steal to me. Doors will open Sunday night at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.
Plus:
- Sensory Friendly Event at Legoland Discovery Center (Grapevine)
- Create Your Own Whiskey Glass (Grapevine)
- Drag Brunch Benefitting The North Texas Pride Foundation at Six Springs Tavern (Richardson)
- Goat Yoga at TUPPS Brewery (McKinney)
- Festival of Praise at Texas Trust CU Theatre (Grand Prairie)
- NoCap - Mr. Crawford Tour at House of Blues (Dallas)
- Rodney Carrington: Let Me In! at Majestic Theatre (Dallas)