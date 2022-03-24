Things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Clown around in Frisco, smell the flowers in Waxahachie and get your Gatsby on in Dallas

From Circus Vazquez at Riders Field in Frisco to Tulipalooza at Poston Gardens in Waxahachie, these are the top events happening across North Texas this weekend.

DALLAS — The weekend is here!

And whether you're seeking wondrous laughter, the perfect backdrop for an Instagram photoshoot, an excuse to get all dolled up or just the chance to buck the norm, there's an event taking place across North Texas this weekend that you and yours are sure to enjoy.

Let's run down the best of the best.

Saturday

Circus Vazquez is bringing its unforgettable cast of circus superstars to Frisco! From energetic dancing and trapeze performances to death-defying experiences, you're sure to be mesmerized by this Mexico-sprung, but now Texas-based, group. You can see them doing their thing at Rider Field this Saturday and Sunday (and through April 4, for that matter). Tickets start at $25 for kids, and $40 for adults.

Feelin' more of a country vibe? Get ready for a fun weekend at the 2022 Ellis County Livestock Show & Rodeo! Between live music, shopping, food trucks and, of course, rodeo exhibitions, there's a little something for everyone here. It all kicks off Thursday and runs through April 2 at the Ellis County Expo Center in Waxahachie.

Sunday

Get your finest 'fits and dust off your dancing shoes: The 2022 Jazz Age Sunday Social is roaring into Dallas this weekend! It'll be an afternoon full of all things roaring '20s, from the dancing to the antique cars. And let's not forget the music, which is sure to transport you back to the Jazz Age! Have your own Gatsby moment for just 15 bucks this Sunday from noon till 5 p.m. at Dallas Heritage Village. Don your glad rags -- and let's hit it, old sport!